Police Blotter, August 22 – August 28, 2023, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Aug. 9: Multiple callers reported hearing a possible dog attack and subsequent loud bang on Brook Street at 12:39 p.m. Patrol was dispatched along with a detective. Patrol spoke with parties on the scene, who reported that a loose pit bull attacked a pit bull that was at its residence. SPCA law enforcement was notified and statements were taken from the parties on the scene. A statement was also taken from a previous incident that had occurred with the dog that had been loose. The canine was included on the Dangerous Dog Registry in Westchester County and its owner was issued multiple summonses.

Aug. 9: Multiple callers reported that a male wearing a red shirt and black pants was standing in the middle of Croton Point Avenue asking people for money at 5:16 p.m. Patrol was dispatched and advised the person not to stand in the street.

Aug. 12: A caller reported at 7:22 p.m. that he noticed a male holding up a limp female and putting her into a vehicle. Patrol was dispatched and located the vehicle on Maple Street. Patrol spoke with the vehicle’s owner and the female and reported all was okay.

Aug. 14: A caller stated that a male wearing a blue shirt ran through her property on Sunset Trail at 7:50 p.m. Patrol was dispatched and conducted a thorough search of the property and checked nearby homes as well. All residences were secure with no suspicious activity.

New Castle Police Department

Aug. 12: Police responded to a local park on a report of a larceny from a vehicle. A Mount Kisco resident reported they parked their vehicle in the parking lot and when they returned about 30 minutes later, several items were missing from the vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.

North Castle Police Department

Aug. 11: A caller reported at 11:13 a.m. that a male subject was in front of Stop & Shop on North Broadway yelling at passersby. The party was described as a white male wearing white clothing holding a cane. The responding officer reported that the party left the area without further incident.

Aug. 11: A Hissarlik Way resident reported at 11:47 a.m. that multiple packages that she ordered are missing. The responding officer reported that the information was gathered and the owner’s and witness deposition were completed. A report to follow.

Aug. 13: Report of a tree down with wires burning in the roadway on Route 128 at 2:58 a.m. Police confirmed the situation with wires across the roadway. The Westchester County Department of Emergency Services notified Con Edison. Route 128 was closed between Leisure Farm Drive and Sands Mill Road. Con Edison responded and repaired the downed lines. The state Department of Transportation responded and assisted in removing the fallen tree.

Aug. 14: An officer reported conducting a traffic stop on Route 22 at 4:27 p.m. The driver was arrested, processed roadside and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and operating with a suspended registration. Armonk Garage impounded and secured the vehicle.

Aug. 15: A caller reported at 1:05 p.m. that a staff member at Breezemont Day Camp on Cox Avenue had an allergic reaction to something they ate. Other staff members administered an EpiPen to the party. The responding officer reported that that party was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Aug. 16: A caller reported being in a verbal dispute with another female at the laundromat on North Broadway at 9:21 p.m. Officers responded and reported that the parties were arguing over dryer use. The subjects were assisted and left the premises on their own accord.

Peekskill Police Department

Aug. 15: Police officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of the 500 block of Nelson Avenue at 3:15 p.m. An investigation into the incident was conducted, which revealed that one shot had been fired during an altercation. The following morning, Peekskill detectives apprehended the alleged shooter, a man from Peekskill. The firearm, an illegally possessed semiautomatic 9MM pistol, was recovered over the course of the investigation.

Pleasantville Police Department

Aug. 14: A Washington Avenue resident reported at 1:06 p.m. that when they were in Canada recently, they had their car stolen. The resident stated that a police report was needed by the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Aug. 14: A Washington Avenue resident reported at 5:24 p.m. that they couldn’t find their car that they had parked in the village. The car was later discovered in the driveway of their home after have been driven home by a family member.

Yorktown Police Department

Aug. 15: Two Mahopac men, age 28 and 48, were charged at 1:25 p.m. with third-degree robbery, a Class D felony, following a report of a larceny at Macy’s at the Jefferson Valley Mall. The two men were located inside the Tee Bar Grille at the Links at Valley Fields Golf Course after fleeing the area on foot.