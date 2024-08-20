Police Blotter, August 20 – August 26, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Aug. 13: Report of a fire at a bank on South Moger Avenue at 11:22 a.m. Upon arrival, an officer observed smoke coming from the HVAC system in the ceiling. Mount Kisco and Bedford Hills firefighters responded and were able to contain and extinguish a small fire.

Aug. 13: A Boltis Street resident reported at 2:12 p.m. that he found empty beer bottles and trash in his backyard left behind by persons who trespassed on his property. He was unsure how long the items had been there before being discovered.

Aug. 13: Report received at 9:33 p.m. of youths ringing doorbells in the Timber Ridge complex and then running away. An officer canvassed the nearby streets and park but the youths had left the area.

Aug. 14: A man arrived at the Green Street precinct at 9 p.m. to report that he has been receiving harassing text messages from an ex-girlfriend. He said he is fearful she will come to his place of employment, and he requested a report be prepared to document his concern.

Aug. 15: Report of a larceny at Stop & Shop at 8:55 a.m. A responding officer was advised by security at the North Bedford Road store that a man and woman had left the premises without paying for groceries in their shopping cart. Video of the incident was obtained. The matter was turned over to detectives for further investigation.

Aug. 15: Officers responded to West Street at 8:26 p.m. on a report of an altercation between two men. One of the involved parties said he was accosted when he accidentally pulled into the wrong driveway while looking for a friend’s residence. The two parties were separated and sent their separate ways.

Aug. 16: A 21-year-old Bedford man was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, following a traffic stop on North Bedford Road at 12:22 a.m. An officer stopped the man’s vehicle after seeing it speeding northbound and cross the double yellow line to pass another car. The man was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending an Aug. 22 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court. He was also issued several summonses for traffic violations.

New Castle Police Department

Aug. 9: A Ridgefield, Conn. man was arrested and charged with DWI on Bedford Road in Chappaqua after he was involved in a single-car accident. The man was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in New Castle Town Court in September.

Aug. 13: Police responded to a Chappaqua residence on a report of a stolen vehicle from the driveway. The owner reported that the vehicle was parked with its doors unlocked in the driveway of the residence and with the keys inside. It was stolen during the overnight hours by an unknown party. The investigation is ongoing by detectives.

Aug. 15: A female resident reported that two bicycles were stolen from the back of her vehicle while she was shopping in a local store. The investigation is ongoing.

Aug. 15: An officer was flagged down by a female on Bedford Road near the town line on a report of a domestic incident that had just occurred with her live-in boyfriend. Both parties were interviewed and the incident was documented.

North Castle Police Department

Aug. 9: Report of what appeared to be a dead dog on the side of Long Pond Road at 11:22 a.m. The caller stated that they put cones around the dog. The responding officer reported that the animal has been on the side of the road for an extended period of time.

Aug. 9: A motorist on Route 22 reported at 12:46 p.m. that his tire is on fire. The responding officer stated that the driver was driving with the hand brake engaged.

Aug. 10: Report of multiple interior burglar alarm activations and a glass break burglar alarm activation at 41 Maple Ave. at 2:08 a.m. The responding officers confirmed forced entry was made through a front door. Additional officers responded. An interior check yielded negative results for suspects. A Detective Division response was requested. The scene was processed.

Aug. 10: A fire department pager dispatched Armonk Fire Department ambulance after a cyclist was reported down on High Street at 12:55 p.m. The cyclist was not involved in a motor vehicle accident. The responding officer reported that the party was alert and breathing and was taken to Westchester Medical Center.

Aug. 10: An employee at King Kong Vape on North Broadway reported a dispute with a customer at 2:04 p.m. Officers responded and reported the second party left the scene. Matter adjusted; a report will follow.

Aug. 14: A caller reported at 5:41 p.m. that a staff member was attacked by a student at the Jennie Clarkson campus on Old Orchard Road. The caller was unable to provide details of the party’s injuries but stated he did not believe he needed medical attention. The injured party was reportedly in the administration building and the student is inside another cottage. The responding officers gathered the information; a report will follow.

Aug. 15: A party arrived at headquarters at 3:14 p.m. to report a suspected attempt of fraud on her identity. There were two agents that arrived at the complainant’s residence who stated that there was an attempt of someone filing unemployment benefits under her name.