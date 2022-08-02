Police Blotter, August 2 – August 8, 2022, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

July 23: Rudy Sandoval, 31, of Highland Avenue was charged with third-degree assault, a felony, after he allegedly assaulted another man during a dispute outside a bar on South Moger Avenue at 4:23 a.m. A witness reported that the victim was knocked down and kicked in the head during the assault. The victim was taken by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

July 24: Officers made a welfare check at a Diplomat Drive apartment at 8:49 p.m. A person called police to report that she had been talking with a friend on the phone when the conversation ended but the line remained open. When officers arrived, the Diplomat Drive resident advised that he had fallen asleep in the middle of the conversation, possibly due to some new medication he is taking.

July 25: Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Leonard Street at 11:49 a.m. A resident reported that the dispute was verbal in nature but that she wanted her adult son to be removed from the residence. The Westchester Mobile Crisis Team was informed to make a follow-up visit.

July 26: An officer responded to South Moger Avenue at 5:59 a.m. on a report of a woman slumped over at a table outside a restaurant. The caller was unsure if the woman was asleep or in need of medical assistance. An officer determined the woman had been asleep.

July 26: An officer responded to Barker Street at 3:08 p.m. to assist a woman experiencing severe abdominal pain. The Chappaqua Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded and transported the woman to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

July 19: A Brook Street caller reported at 8:48 p.m. that he was having a dispute with his neighbor about a parking spot. Patrols responded and mediated the situation.

July 23: A caller reported at 6:45 p.m. that a male was yelling loudly at a female in the parking lot of a Croton Point Avenue business. Patrols responded but the vehicle left the area prior to their arrival.

July 24: A caller from Truesdale Drive reported at 10:52 p.m. that multiple vehicles were speeding into Silver Lake Park and people were running through his yard. Patrols checked the area with negative results

Kent Police Department

July 21: Police were dispatched to the intersection of Smokey Hollow Court and Route 301 at 4:50 p.m. for a property damage accident. Officers located a vehicle operated by Stacey-Jo Gagne, 53, of Carmel, who advised officers she had looked at her phone while driving and drove off the roadway. Officers observed Gagne to have slurred speech and an odor of alcohol. She was arrested for driving while intoxicated and was transported to Putnam Hospital Center where she was treated for minor injuries.

New Castle Police Department

July 23: At 3:15 p.m., three Mount Kisco men were arrested in connection with a fight at the Mobil gas station in Chappaqua. All parties knew each other, and the fight began due to an incident in Mount Kisco weeks prior. Two men were charged with second-degree assault and the third suspect with criminal possession of a controlled substance. The fight resulted in a fourth man being transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

July 27: A resident reported that he was scammed out of approximately $100,000. The victim was solicited to arrange the sale of medical equipment to a hospital in New York City. He was acting as an intermediary for the funds before the purchase. After forwarding the funds, the victim discovered that the check was fake.

North Castle Police Department

July 23: A Suburban Carting representative reported at headquarters at 7:48 a.m. to request help in removing a large tree limb that is blocking the garbage container on Kent Place. The North Castle Highway Department was notified.

July 23: Report of trespassing on Old Orchard Road at 5:28 p.m. A complainant reported unwanted youths have entered his property and are apparently swimming in the quarry behind the residence. The area is private and the resident requests that an officer respond and ask them to leave. The responding officer reported speaking with the involved parties who left the property without incident.

July 23: A caller reported at 7:22 p.m. that there is an unoccupied parked vehicle that appears to be running on Washington Avenue. The vehicle was described as a Jeep Grand Cherokee with New York plates. The responding officer stated that he spoke with a resident at the vehicle owner’s home and apparently the operator had started the vehicle inadvertently with his key fob. The officer is attempting to make contact with the vehicle owner who is not currently home.

July 26: Report of debris being dropped into Main Street at 4:05 p.m. out of the rear of a large open-air truck. The responding officer stated that the debris was removed from the roadway and the driver was able to secure the remaining items.

Pleasantville Police Department

July 29: Village administration reported at 4:06 p.m. that Recreation Department employees discovered graffiti in the bathroom of the fieldhouse at Parkway Field.

July 29: Report of trespassing on Washington Avenue at 8:57 p.m. No further information was available because it involved a juvenile.

July 29: A 44-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested at 10:52 p.m. following a traffic stop on the Saw Mill Parkway and Grant Street. The suspect was driving a stolen car.

July 30: A complainant arrived at headquarters at 8:57 a.m. to report finding four unspent smoke grenades and a can of tear gas in a dumpster on Bedford Road. County police were contacted and dispatched the bomb squad. At 10:26 a.m. the bomb squad was in possession of all items without incident.

White Plains Police Department

July 22: Pedro Guzman, 39, was charged with second-degree assault following an incident at Anthony’s Deli on Martine Avenue.

July 23: Deneko Harris, 21, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with an incident on Linda Avenue.

July 27: Jose Quezada, 28, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm at the corner of South Broadway and Martine Avenue.

July 28: Jeremiah Curtis-Shanley, 35, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment stemming from an incident on Hillair Court.

Yorktown Police Department

July 28: Jesse Bodenmann, 38, of Yorktown, was charged with driving with a suspended license and an expired vehicle registration at 8:02 p.m. after being stopped on Route 6 for disregarding a traffic control device.

July 29: Augustine Agbamu, 31, of Cortlandt, was charged with driving with a suspended license and registration after being stopped for speeding on Route 100 at 10:46 a.m.

Editor’s note: The policy of providing names for people who have been arrested varies between each department.