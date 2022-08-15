Police Blotter, August 16 – August 22, 2022, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Aug: 9: Adelmo Ramirez-Garcia, 57, of Columbus Avenue was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, at 4:51 p.m. Ramirez-Garcia is accused of being in possession of a credit card belonging to a woman who reported that unauthorized transactions had occurred on the card in the previous days. The investigation into those transactions is continuing.

Aug. 9: Octavia Johnson, 37, of West Hyatt Avenue was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, at 2:01 p.m. based on a complaint from her employer. Loss prevention staff at Staples on North Bedford Road provided documentation alleging that Johnson stole more than $2,500 from the business through fraudulent refund transactions. She is due to answer the charge in Mount Kisco Justice Court on Aug. 25.

Aug: 10: Officers responded to a Kisco Avenue business at 4:27 a.m. on an activated burglar alarm. Officers checked all windows and doors and determined the premises were secure. The false alarm was the third in two weeks at the location.

Aug: 10: An officer responded to South Moger Avenue at 5:22 p.m. after a business owner reported that a man who is barred from the premises was outside the shop. The officer determined that the man never entered the establishment and advised employees that no violation had occurred. Since the business was closing for the day, the officer remained until all employees had left.

Aug. 10: At 10:15 p.m., a woman arrived at the Green Street precinct to report that an ex-boyfriend had approached her on Lexington Avenue and then began following her after they spoke for a few minutes on the street. The woman said the encounter made her uncomfortable so she came to the police station. An officer documented her concern in a report and then escorted her to her residence to ensure she got home safely.

Aug. 11: Officers conducted a welfare check at 10:26 a.m. at a Carpenter Avenue residence after a tenant had not been seen for several days. Officers made contact with the man and became concerned for him based on their observations of his appearance and conditions in his apartment. He agreed to be taken to Northern Westchester Hospital for evaluation.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Aug. 4: A Brook Street caller reported a dispute at 9:59 p.m. and stated that she doesn’t want it to escalate. The caller refused to provide further information and disconnected. Patrols responded to a Brook Street residence and reported handling a verbal dispute between neighbors. Both neighbors were advised to cease contact for the remainder of the evening.

Aug. 7: A caller from a Croton Point Avenue business reported at 3:08 p.m. that four males had stolen items from the store and left on foot. Patrols responded and located the suspects nearby. The caller did not wish to pursue criminal charges and the suspects were given a warning and sent on their way.

Aug. 8: An Amber Drive resident reported at 10:30 a.m. that an unknown subject gained entry to his vehicle in his driveway and several items were stolen. Patrols responded and took a report. An investigation will follow.

Aug. 8: A caller reported at 5:49 p.m. that a patent he filed in 2013 was stolen. Both involved parties responded to Croton Police headquarters for further investigation.

Aug. 8: At 9:40 p.m., Amtrak police requested assistance with a disorderly passenger on a southbound train arriving at Croton-Harmon. Patrols responded and assisted with removing the passenger from the train.

New Castle Police Department

Aug. 5/Aug. 11: Two motor vehicles were stolen from Devoe Road and King Street on these two dates. The investigations revealed that both vehicles were stolen during the overnight hours and the keys were left inside them. Both vehicles have been recovered in the Newark, N.J. area. The investigation is ongoing.

North Castle Police Department

Aug. 5: A Hollow Ridge Road resident reported at 8:21 a.m. that her vehicle was stolen from her driveway sometime overnight. The responding officer confirmed the vehicle was stolen from the listed location. A deposition was secured. The vehicle was entered into the eJustice system.

Aug. 6: This department received a call from Westchester County police in reference to the recovery of a stolen 2021 BMW X5 reported on Aug. 5. County police were contacted by the Irvington (N.J.) Police Department reporting that the vehicle was recently recovered in their jurisdiction, and is also suspected to have been used in a shooting that is being actively investigated. The registered owner was subsequently notified of the same and instructed to contact the Irvington Police Department to provide them with a consent form to search the vehicle. There was an updated eJustice report to reflect that the stolen vehicle was located.

Aug. 9: A caller reported at 4:19 p.m. that there were solicitors outside the premise who are refusing to leave the Stop & Shop on North Broadway. Parties are described as two young males. The responding officers reported making contact with the parties who left without incident. The unit was cleared. Later, Stop & Shop security called back to report that the two parties threatened employees inside the store. Officers responded back and spoke to the complainant who stated that the confrontation was verbal in nature and no threats were made.

Aug. 10: A caller reported at 7:23 a.m. that a black bear was eating out of the garbage on Business Park Drive. The responding officer reported that the animal was gone on arrival.

Pleasantville Police Department

Aug. 10: Report of identity theft at 12:35 p.m. A resident reported that someone had obtained their personal information but nothing was stolen.

Aug. 10: An arrest was made at 8:38 p.m. on Weskora Avenue following a report of a domestic dispute. Police did not release further information because of the nature of the incident.

Aug. 11: A village resident reported at 9:51 a.m. receiving harassing e-mails from another party.

White Plains Police Department

Aug. 5: Juan Rodriguez, 37, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell K2 at the intersection of Grand and Quarropas streets.

Aug. 7: Jason Guzman, 22, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny following an incident on Franklin Avenue.

Aug. 8: Santiago Valdoinos, 21, was charged with second-degree strangulation following an incident at 77 S. Lexington Ave.

Aug. 8: Kenneth Allen, 58, was charged with third-degree burglary and grand larceny in connection with an incident at 135 Westchester Ave.

Aug. 10: Dominick Dickerson, 27, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt following an incident at East Post Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Yorktown Police Department

Aug. 10: Freddy Alvarez Ordonez, 26, of Ossining, was charged with DWI at 9:45 p.m. following a two-car accident on Navajo Road.

Editor’s note: The policy of providing names of people who have been arrested varies between each department.