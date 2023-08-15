Police Blotter, August 15 – August 21, 2023, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Aug. 8: An Amuso Drive resident reported at 11:24 a.m. that a package that was delivered to her residence several days earlier had been taken from in front of her door. Amazon is replacing the item but the woman said she wanted to report the theft to police and building management.

Aug. 10: A Radio Circle business owner reported at 12:04 p.m. that he has been getting suspicious e-mails and that he believes an ex-employee is responsible. A report was prepared and an investigation is continuing.

Aug: 10: An officer responded to Diplomat Towers at 5:15 p.m. to assist a woman who was having chest pains and difficulty breathing. The Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded and transported the woman to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Aug. 10: Report of a group of kids, possibly eight or nine years old, trespassing and playing while unsupervised on private property on Kisco Avenue at 10:22 p.m. Officers responded and contacted the parents to take their kids home.

Aug. 11: Report of a loud dispute between two women at 3:01 p.m. on Lexington Avenue. The parties were separated and sent home.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Aug. 1: A civilian arrived at headquarters at 9:59 p.m. to report that she was approached by an older white male at Senasqua Park. The person stated that the man asked if she spoke English, and when she stated no, he said he could help her with her English. The complainant stated that they exchanged phone numbers, and she received a text message from the man offering her $100 for a back massage. She said when she told him that she had to check with her husband, the man texted back “your husband will get mad, don’t text me again.” The complainant was advised that if she was approached by the male again to call police.

Aug. 3: A Maple Street caller reported seeing a male dressed in all black with a black ski mask, black garbage bag and a chrome tire iron running north toward the Wells Fargo bank at 3:54 a.m. Patrol was dispatched and reported the door at the tobacco shop had been broken open. Detectives responded to the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

New Castle Police Department

July 30: Officers responded to a local gas station on a report of a disorderly male customer at about 3 a.m. The patron left the gas station prior to officers’ arrival. The incident was documented.

July 31: Officers responded to a local residence on a report of a verbal domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The dispute was mediated at the scene by officers and the incident was documented.

Aug. 7: Officers responded to a Millwood residence on a report of a domestic incident. Subsequent to an investigation, a Croton-on-Hudson woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Aug. 10: While at a local store, a Chappaqua resident inadvertently dropped his wallet on the floor. The victim reported that before he could freeze his accounts, a charge was made using one of his credit cards. The incident is being investigated by New Castle police detectives.

North Castle Police Department

Aug. 4: A Henker Farm Lane resident reported a residential burglary alarm with a second-floor motion detection at 9:56 p.m. The responding officer observed broken glass from a shattered door at the rear of the home. Additional officers responded to assist and establish a perimeter of the residence.

Aug. 6: A complainant arrived at headquarters at 4:49 p.m. to report that his car was intentionally damaged while parked on Memorial Lane.

Aug. 7: An employee at the Stop & Shop on North Broadway reported at 6:22 p.m. that a male party was filling up a shopping cart with meat and seafood and passed all points of sale. The employee stated that the party has stolen from the store before. The caller stopped the man in the parking lot and was able to retrieve the items. The suspect then entered a white Nissan Murano with New York plates. Responding officers soon initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle and the driver was subsequently arrested.

Aug. 8: A Washington Avenue resident arrived at headquarters at 2:45 p.m. to report that her car was broken into overnight and her wallet was stolen. The owner reported receiving messages from her bank at 2 a.m. regarding multiple failed attempts to use her bank card. Witness and owner’s depositions were secured.

Peekskill Police Department

Aug. 9: Officers responded to a panic alarm activation at a Main Street business at 8:45 p.m. Upon arrival, the store clerk advised officers that a male subject who was armed with a knife had just robbed the store. The store clerk was unsure if the suspect had fled the scene or was still inside, and believed that he may have had access to a firearm. Police officers established a perimeter, and with the help of Westchester County police, the premises was cleared. Detectives quickly identified the suspect, a 37-year-old Peekskill man, who was apprehended a short time later.

Pleasantville Police Department

Aug. 6: Report of a burglary on Manville Road at 7:30 a.m. No additional information was available due to an ongoing investigation.

Aug. 9: A 25-year-old Pleasantville woman arrived at headquarters at 12:08 p.m. and reported that someone had hacked into her Instagram account. She also reported that money had recently been stolen from her bank account was unsure whether the incidents were related.

Aug. 11: A 27-year-old woman arrived at headquarters at 3:22 p.m. to report a road rage incident. She stated that while driving on Washington Avenue, a 2021 Cadillac Escalade operated by a woman came out of a parking lot near Cold Stone Creamery and began tailgating her. The driver of the Escalade continued to ride close behind her, gesturing and then took out her phone and filmed her car and license plate. The complainant stated she was followed to Spring Street before the other driver went on her way.

Yorktown Police Department

July 28: A 24-year-old Yorktown man was charged at 4:48 p.m. with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors, following a report of a 16-year-old being touched inappropriately. An investigation revealed the man, while working as a gas station attendant at the Xtra Fuel gas station on Commerce Street, grabbed the victim’s buttocks several times without her permission while she attempted to purchase gas.

Aug. 6: A 36-year-old Port Chester man was charged at 11:38 p.m. with leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor, following a report of a pedestrian being struck in the parking lot of 3151 Stony St.

Aug. 9: A 35-year-old Bronx man was charged with grand larceny, second-degree forgery and first-degree identity theft, all felonies, after the Chase Bank on Lee Boulevard reported at 2:45 p.m. that a male subject was attempting to cash a check with a Connecticut driver’s license. An investigation also revealed the subject withdrew $8,000 from another account utilizing fraudulent identification.

Aug. 10: A 32-year-old Yonkers man was charged at 8:45 p.m. with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, following a traffic stop. The man was allegedly in possession of three methamphetamines.