Police Blotter, April 9 – April 15, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Mar. 30: A 30-year-old Putnam County man was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, following a traffic stop at Lexington Avenue and Green Street at 1:28 a.m. After failing a field sobriety test, the man was booked at the Green Street precinct and released. He was due to appear in Mount Kisco Justice Court on Apr. 4.

Mar. 31: A 43-year-old Mount Kisco resident was charged with third-degree assault, a felony, following an altercation on South Moger Avenue at 2:12 p.m. He is accused of kicking one person and scratching another after a verbal argument over a dog. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending an Apr. 18 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Apr. 1: An officer responded to Stop & Shop on North Bedford Road at 10:40 a.m. on a report of an attempted larceny. Store personnel reported that they approached a man who was leaving without paying for $270 worth of merchandise in his cart. The man ran off and fled in a white van, leaving the merchandise behind. An investigation is continuing.

Apr. 1: A woman arrived at the Green Street precinct at 10:30 a.m. to report that someone had used her personal information to obtain employment at a local restaurant. The village resident said she learned someone had stolen her identify when she received a letter in the mail asking her to verify the recent employment. The case was turned over to detectives for additional investigation.

Apr. 2: An officer responded to Target on North Bedford Road at 10:30 a.m. on a report of a past larceny. Video evidence of a fraudulent refund transaction was collected and turned over to detectives for continued investigation.

Apr. 3: A 40-year-old village resident was charged with aggravated DWI and issued several summonses following a traffic stop on East Main Street and Carpenter Avenue at 12:28 a.m. The stop was made after an officer observed a vehicle go through a nearby red light before traveling in the oncoming lane of traffic. The man was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending an Apr. 11 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

New Castle Police Department

Mar. 29: Police responded to a Chappaqua residence on a report of a larceny from a vehicle. The resident reported that she parked her vehicle in her driveway and left it unlocked. When she returned the following morning, her wallet was missing. The investigation is ongoing.

North Castle Police Department

Apr. 1: A caller reported at 9:47 a.m. that a party was walking on Main Street with a plastic bag over his head acting in a suspicious manner. The responding officer reported giving a courtesy transport for the male subject to White Plains bus station.

Apr. 1: Report of an Overlook Drive North resident having been assaulted by a FedEx driver at 11:03 a.m. The suspect was reported to no longer being on the scene, and was last spotted traveling southbound toward Route 22. An ambulance was dispatched due to lacerations on the victim’s face. The vehicle was located a short time later at Glenn Street and North Broadway. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters for further processing.

Pleasantville Police Department

Mar. 30: Report of a disturbance and an arrest on Wheeler Avenue at 6:55 p.m. Police did not release further information because the matter is under investigation.

Apr. 3: An arrest was made on Bedford Road at 3:19 a.m. Police did not release information because the matter is under investigation.

White Plains Police Department

Mar. 30: A 21-year-old Bronx man was charged with second-degree robbery and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Central Avenue at 2:45 p.m.

Mar. 31: A 32-year-old White Plains man was charged with third-degree robbery and second-degree burglary following his arrest in connection with an incident on Harding Avenue at 9:59 p.m.

Apr. 2: A Rye Brook man was charged with second-degree burglary at 10:37 p.m. stemming from an incident on Overlook Road.

Yorktown Police Department

Mar. 27: A 16-year-old Yorktown boy was charged with juvenile delinquency and several traffic infractions after being observed speeding on Route 202 at 1:26 a.m. The driver attempted to flee from the officer who activated emergency lights on his patrol vehicle. But the driver of the fleeing car crashed shortly after.

Mar. 27: A 19-year-old Yonkers man was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief at 2:20 p.m. while he was in police custody at headquarters on an unrelated charge. While in the booking room, the man ripped phone wires out, rendering a police phone inoperable and scratched several words into the paint on a booking room door.

Mar. 30: A 57-year-old Stamford, Conn. man was arrested at 10:28 p.m. and charged with DWI following a report of a vehicle on Route 35 being operated erratically. An officer observed the vehicle cross the double yellow lines in the opposing lane of traffic on two occasions.