Police Blotter, April 2 – April 8, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

New Castle Police Department

Mar. 22: Police responded to an Ossining residence on a report of a domestic dispute between a husband and wife. The husband was arrested and charged with third-degree attempted assault.

Mar. 23: A Chappaqua man reported that his cryptocurrency exchange account was accessed by an unknown individual who attempted to withdraw $15,000. The account was locked and the transaction was suspended.

Mar. 25: An Ossining man was arrested for shoplifting at a local grocery store. The man was charged with petty larceny and was issued an appearance ticket returnable to New Castle Town Court.

North Castle Police Department

Mar. 22: A caller reported two male parties dressed in all black with ski masks was running through properties on Tallwoods Road at 8:47 p.m. The caller advised that he attempted to make contact in front of 1 Tallwoods Rd. but the parties ran into the woods. Officers responded and reported all surrounding areas check okay at this time. Neighboring jurisdictions were advised.

Mar. 24: Report of a residential burglary on Alder Way at 3:53 p.m. The caller reported coming home and observed his rear sliding glass door was broken.

Mar. 26: Report of a suspicious vehicle on Hissarlik Way at 6:24 p.m. The vehicle was dark green bearing Connecticut registration and was seen driving back and forth in the area. The responding officer located the vehicle, which was parked on Hissarlik Way, and occupied by a male subject. The vehicle was subsequently impounded by Armonk Garage due to vehicle and traffic law violations. Summonses were issued to the operator, who was provided a courtesy transport to his residence.

Pleasantville Police Department

Mar. 25: A 24-year-old Yonkers man was arrested at 5:38 p.m. and charged with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and various vehicle and traffic law infractions following a traffic stop on Tompkins Avenue. The operator was driving the vehicle with a suspended license.

Mar. 25: A 52-year-old Pleasantville man was charged with DWI and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on Bedford Road at 9:53 p.m.

Mar. 26: Report of a disturbance between two neighbors on Vanderbilt Avenue at 12:15 p.m. The two parties were separated and sent on their way after an officer responded.

Mar. 27: A 20-year-old Bronx man was arrested at 5:14 p.m. and charged with possession of a forged instrument and petty larceny on Washington Avenue.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Mar. 16: A 54-year-old Carmel man was charged with misdemeanor DWI and aggravated DWI after being pulled over at midnight on Fair Street in Carmel for driving with a loud exhaust.

Mar. 17: A 31-year-old Danbury, Conn. man was charged with misdemeanor DWI and aggravated DWI at 4 a.m. after it was observed that his vehicle had stopped but with the engine running on Argonne Road in the Town of Southeast. He was also given tickets for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating with no insurance and having stopped on a public highway.

White Plains Police Department

Mar. 26: A 34-year-old homeless man was charged at 10:39 p.m. with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Martine Avenue.

Mar. 27: A 38-year-old Sleepy Hollow man was arrested and charged with third-degree assault at 5:04 p.m. in connection with an incident on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Mar. 28: A 38-year-old Sleepy Hollow man was charged with first-degree stalking on East Post Road at 9:54 a.m.

Mar. 28: A Yonkers man was arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny stemming from an incident at 10:27 p.m. on East Post Road.

Mar. 29: A 25-year-old White Plains man was charged with third-degree robbery on Longview Avenue at 5:23 a.m.

Mar. 29: A 43-year-old homeless man was arrested at 6 p.m. and charged with third-degree criminal trespass and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in separate incidents on Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue, respectively.