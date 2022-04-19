Police Blotter, April 19 – April 25, 2022, Print Edition

County Police/Mount Kisco

Apr. 13: A Knowlton Avenue building owner reported at 7:39 a.m. that she had received information that youths were seen on the roof of her building the previous night. She advised that she would be sending a contractor to inspect the roof and would file an additional report if any damage is found.

Apr. 13: Officers responded at 10:58 a.m. to Woodcrest Lane on a report that an elderly resident had been scammed out of money during a telephone call he received. The victim’s son contacted police and asked officers to meet him at the residence to sort out what had occurred.

Apr. 14: Report of a woman having passed out near the elevator at the Metro-North Station. The woman was conscious and alert upon an officer’s arrival and she was subsequently taken by ambulance to Northern Westchester Hospital. MTA police also responded.

Apr. 14: Officers responded to Main Street and South Moger Avenue at 10:59 a.m. on a report of a dispute between two men. A deliveryman said he had gotten into an argument on the street with another man who then threatened to punch him in the face. When the deliveryman called police, the other party left the scene.

Apr. 15: An officer responded at 11:17 a.m. to Target on North Bedford Road regarding an assault that occurred the previous day. An employee said that a customer struck her with a piece of merchandise, causing bruising to her wrist. The employee reported the incident to a manager the previous day but decided she should also file a police report.

New Castle Police Department

Apr. 9: The department’s Facebook page received a post that reported a suspicious white pickup truck, occupied by two males, in the Chestnut Oak Condominiums. A subject explained that they recently had a catalytic converter stolen from their vehicle and was concerned these subjects may be involved. The subjects left the area prior to officers arriving on scene.

Apr. 10: Report of two dogs attacking each other in Gedney Park while walking without leashes on the trail. One of the owners attempted to separate the dogs and sustained bites to their hands and leg. One dog received a significant, but non-life-threatening injury. The matter is being investigated by the department’s animal warden. The county Health Department was also advised.

Apr. 10: A complainant reported their identity was unknowingly used to purchase a vehicle in Darian, Conn. The subject does not know how their information was compromised or used to buy the vehicle. Darian police is conducting an investigation into the unlawful purchase.

Apr. 13: Officers responded to an Overbrook Drive residence because of a verbal dispute. Officers were able to separate the parties involved and mediate the situation.

Apr. 13: A Campfire Road caller reported broken eggs discovered inside their mailbox. The caller believed they know the suspect, but did not wish to share that information at this time.

Apr. 14: Two subjects received injuries due to a water main break at the state Department of Transportation site off of Saw Mill River Road. The subjects were transported to Westchester Medical Center for medical evaluations.

Apr. 14: Officers received a complaint about a fight involving juveniles that occurred at the multiuse basketball court behind Town Hall. One of the subjects received an injury to their lip, which was documented. The incident will be followed up with at the school to prevent further escalation.

North Castle Police Department

Apr. 8: A male caller reported at 6:29 p.m. that his sons were swinging a bat in the backyard of their Rock Hill Road house and one of them was accidentally struck in the nose. The caller then reported his wife observed the incident and passed out and fell backwards striking her head. His son has a nose bleed and his wife is feeling very dizzy. The call was forwarded to 60 Control for EMS dispatch. Both parties were taken to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Apr. 11: A caller reported at 11:12 a.m. that a suspicious party entered LaGravinese Jewelers on Main Street. The subject was described as a white male wearing a suit who identified himself as a Verizon employee. The caller reported the suspicious person showed what appeared to be a fake Verizon ID and appeared to be intoxicated. The responding officers located the party in front of the Wells Fargo Bank, and had his mother respond to the location to pick him up.

Apr. 13: A Bayberry Road resident contacted headquarters at 3:47 p.m. to report losing her house cat. It was described as 9.5-pound black cat with yellow eyes. The resident is requesting to be contacted if anyone sees her.

Pleasantville Police Department

Apr. 8: Report of a suspicious 2002 Lexus on Marble Avenue that was unoccupied with its headlights on at 11:27 p.m. The situation was rectified.

Apr. 13: Criminal mischief reported on Lake Street at 9:48 a.m. A subject damaged a camera at the Pleasantville pool. A person is suspected, but no one has been charged.

Apr. 14: Grand larceny and offenses involving fraud from a bank account reported at headquarters at 1:43 p.m.

White Plains Police Department

Apr. 13: Adian Joyce was arrested for second-degree burglary in connection with an incident that occurred at 192 Longview Ave.

Yorktown Police Department

Apr. 10: Cornelius Boddie, 24, of Yorktown, was charged with driving with a suspended license and other traffic infractions at 10:21 a.m. after being pulled over on Route 6 for having an inadequate exhaust.

Apr. 13: Athalia Brito Mesa, 29, of Putnam Valley, was charged at 12:24 p.m. with driving with a revoked driver’s license and other traffic infractions after being stopped on Route 6 for having an inadequate muffler.

Editor’s note: The policy of providing names for people who have been arrested varies between each department.