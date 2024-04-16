Police Blotter, April 16 – April 22, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Carmel Police Department

Mar. 26: A Mahopac resident was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment after a physical dispute with his wife. It is alleged the suspect physically attacked the victim and attempted to prevent her from calling the police by forcibly taking her cell phone. A temporary order of protection was issued in court.

Mar. 29: A Queens man was arrested for entering gas stations and delis and attempting to purchase cigarettes with fraudulent and stolen credit card transactions.

Apr. 4: A Carmel man was charged with stealing two 12-packs of alcohol at Rite Aid Pharmacy in Carmel.

Apr. 7: A 38-year-old Pawling resident was charged with drug possession after being stopped for speeding. The suspect was found with cocaine, hallucinogenic mushrooms and ketamine.

Apr. 12: A 42-year-old Mahopac woman was charged with felony assault and misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon and menacing after police responded to a domestic dispute. The woman is alleged to have struck a male with a collapsible metal baton, causing injury.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Mar. 29: Report of a fight in front of Starbucks on South Moger Avenue at 2:41 p.m. Upon officers’ arrival, they were told by three teenagers that they were walking on South Moger and one of them had a dog on a leash. The dog’s leash became entangled in the legs of a man who was walking by. An argument ensued and the man became physical. One of the three teens had visible scratches to his face and neck. He was treated at the scene by Westchester EMS and taken to Northern Westchester Hospital. He told officers he wanted to press charges. The suspect, a 43-year-old Mount Kisco man, was located in the shop, taken into custody and charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending an Apr. 19 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Apr. 6: A 34-year-old Bedford woman was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, after an officer observed her driving erratically near East Main Street and North Bedford Road at 1:33 a.m. She was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending an Apr. 18 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Apr. 6: Officers responded to Grove Street at 8:21 p.m. after a man called 911 to report that his ex-wife was refusing to turn over their child to him in accordance with a court-ordered visitation schedule. The woman told officers that her former spouse had arrived an hour early to pick up the child, a claim the complainant denied. Officers resolved the matter at the scene and advised both parties to contact Westchester County Family Court to confirm the details of the approved visitation schedule.

Apr. 7: A 43-year-old Katonah man was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, following a traffic stop at 2:36 a.m. on North Bedford Road. An officer observed the man’s vehicle traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone and made a subsequent traffic stop in Bedford Hills. The man was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending an Apr. 17 appearance in Bedford Town Court. He also was issued summonses for speeding and making an unsafe lane change.

Apr. 7: A 21-year-old Peekskill woman was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, after her vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane of travel on North Bedford Road and struck another car at 7:15 a.m. The woman and her passenger were not hurt; however, the driver of the other car was injured and was transported by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center. The woman who caused the accident was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending an Apr. 18 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Apr. 7: Report of a dispute between two subjects on Radio Circle at 9:33 a.m. The argument occurred between a woman who was walking her dog and another pedestrian who said the dog was allowed to get too close to her. The parties were sent on their way.

Apr. 11: Report of criminal mischief to a home being renovated on New Castle Drive at 10:03 a.m. The exterior of the home had been defaced by spray paint in multiple places. The property owner reported that the damage occurred after 10 p.m. the previous night and was discovered about 9 a.m. The matter was turned over to detectives for continued investigation.

Apr. 12: Officers assisted a man suffering a severe nose bleed on Lexington Avenue at 1:33 a.m. Westchester EMS and the Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded to provide medical care. The man was taken to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Mar. 27: A Grand Street resident reported at 4:19 p.m. that her bike was stolen.

Mar. 31: A Croton Point Avenue resident arrived at police headquarters at 10:37 a.m. to report a suspicious person. The complainant stated that a disheveled man was walking back and forth talking to himself. Police responded to the area and reported the man was leaving the area.

Kent Police Department

Apr. 4: Patrol observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Kent Elementary School at 6:27 p.m. A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver identified herself. After speaking with the subject, patrol conducted field sobriety tests and an inventory search of the vehicle. They located a driver’s license with a different name than the driver had given them. Patrol confirmed with the subject that her name was, in fact, the one that was on the license, and she stated she provided the previous name because of a suspended license. The woman was processed for DWI, first-degree aggravated unauthorized operation and reckless driving. The suspect was issued an appearance ticket for town justice court at a later date to answer the charges.

Apr. 5: Patrol observed a vehicle operating erratically on Route 311 at 2:44 a.m. A traffic stop was initiated on Terry Hill Road where patrol observed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the operator and the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were administered, and it was determined that the driver was intoxicated. The suspect, a man with Venezuelan identification, was arrested and charged with DWI and transported to police headquarters without incident. He was processed and issued an appearance ticket for town justice court at a later date.

New Castle Police Department

Apr. 7: Police responded to a Chappaqua residence on a report of a burglary in the past. It was determined that an unknown suspect entered the residence through a front window while the homeowners were not home. Various items were removed from the master bedroom. The investigation is ongoing.

North Castle Police Department

Apr. 5: A complainant arrive at headquarters at noon to report receiving text messages from a telephone number she is not familiar with.

Apr. 7: A party arrived at headquarters at 12:56 p.m. after finding a purse on the bench on Bedford Road. The desk officer made contact with the purse’s owner, and the property was returned at headquarters.

Apr. 8: A call was received at 7:26 a.m. reporting that several items were stolen from the rear of a parked box truck on Route 120. The responding officers took photos and depositions were secured.

Apr. 8: A subject arrived at headquarters at 11:25 a.m. to report a larceny that took place at her Thornewood Road residence during about 40 real estate showings and a furniture auction. The showings and auction took place from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2023.

Pleasantville Police Department

Apr. 7: A complainant reported at headquarters at 1:49 p.m. that someone fraudulently obtained their Social Security number.

Apr. 9: Report of identity theft from a Washington Avenue business at 3:06 p.m. A check was fraudulently cashed.

Apr. 9: Multiple witnesses reported an incident of harassment on Bedford Road and Orchard Street at 3:11 p.m. Occupants of a car yelled at the crossing guard, and one of the occupants grabbed the guard’s flag before throwing it out the vehicle’s window and into the street.

White Plains Police Department

Apr. 4: A 43-year-old homeless man was arrested and charged with second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon stemming from an incident on Martine Avenue at 1:09 p.m.

Apr. 5: A White Plains man was charged with third-degree assault at 10:55 p.m. in connection with an incident in a Fisher Avenue apartment.

Apr. 6: A Mamaroneck man was arrested and charged with third-degree assault following an incident on East Post Road at 12:57 a.m.

Apr. 9: A 33-year-old White Plains man was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery at 9:24 a.m. after an incident at the North Broadway CVS.

Yorktown Police Department

Apr. 10: A 16-year-old Mahopac boy was charged with trespassing on the Yeshiva Kehilath property on Illington Road at 1:10 p.m. He shot fireworks from the roadway onto the property.