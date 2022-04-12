Police Blotter, April 12 – April 18, 2022, Print Edition

County Police/Mount Kisco

Apr. 5: Report of a larceny at TJ Maxx on East Main Street at 4:15 p.m. A store employee reported that a man asked to be shown some jewelry, snatched five bracelets from the display case and ran from the store. The vehicle that the man fled in was subsequently identified by Real Time Crime Center detectives. The information about the vehicle and its registered owner was turned over to a detective at the Green Street precinct. The investigation is continuing.

Apr. 5: Officers responded at 9:02 a.m. to a Lexington Avenue business on a report of a theft of company property. A supervisor reported that $4,000 worth of tools and equipment were missing from a company truck last used by an employee who was subsequently terminated. The matter is being handled by detectives for additional investigation.

Apr. 7: A resident reported at 8:37 p.m. that he had been defrauded out of $4,100 while attempting to obtain tech support for computer problems he was having. The man called a number he found on the internet in the belief that it was Microsoft tech support. The person who took the call told the victim to go and purchase Macy’s gift cards and then text photos of the front and back of the cards. Once he did so, he was cut off and could not reach anyone at the number again. Detectives are investigating the matter and remind the public that a request for payment in gift cards is a common indicator of a scam.

Apr. 8: Officers responded to multiple false alarms. There were activated alarms at a South Moger Avenue business at 5:44 a.m. and an East Main Street business at 6:13 a.m. Both premises were found to be secure. At 8:04 a.m., officers responded to an activated burglar alarm at the Mount Kisco Public Library. The alarm had been accidentally triggered by an employee arriving for work.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Mar. 30: A Harrison Street caller reported at 7:06 p.m. that her neighbor keeps banging on the ceiling and the noise is scaring her child. Patrols responded and mediated the situation.

Apr. 2: A caller reported at 8:42 a.m. that his car hit a goose on southbound Route 9A. An investigation revealed the driver’s vehicle registration was suspended for an insurance lapse and the vehicle was impounded. The driver, a 26-year-old Peekskill man, was arrested for having a suspended registration and released on his own recognizance.

Apr. 4: A caller requested police assistance with two students fighting on a school bus at 3:36 p.m. Patrols responded and reported the fight had stopped prior to their arrival. Both juveniles were transported to police headquarters. The parents were notified of the incident and were each told to come pick up their child.

New Castle Police Department

Apr. 4: At 3:25 p.m., Millwood Market reported that a black jeep, with unknown registration, struck and damaged a metal pillar in front of a gas pump. The jeep left the scene without reporting it. Police are reviewing the surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the vehicle and driver.

Apr. 4: Officers responded to the multiuse court behind Town Hall at 4:20 p.m. on a report of two subjects having a verbal dispute. Police spoke with a youth involved who was irate because he left his bicycle in a parking spot and a motorist accidentally scratched it. Officers mediated the dispute and the youth’s parent was contacted.

Apr. 5: A caller reported looking through their surveillance camera system from the previous night and noticed that at 4:45 a.m. an unknown vehicle with a flashlight drove around Circle Drive. Officers reviewed the video, which showed an unknown sedan slowly driving around the cul-de-sac, shining a flashlight onto surrounding homes and neighboring wooded areas, possibly looking for something. The driver never exited the vehicle and no other suspicious incidents were reported. Police are conducting extra checks of the surrounding area during the overnight hours.

North Castle Police Department

Apr. 1: A vehicle operator was arrested on North Broadway at 6:06 p.m. for having a suspended registration following a traffic stop. The vehicle was impounded and towed to Armonk Garage.

Apr. 4: A party arrived at headquarters at 1:26 p.m. reporting that she believes money was taken from her purse while shopping on Maple Avenue. The party would like to make this report a matter of record.

Pleasantville Police Department

Apr. 7: The light to cross the street at Bedford Road and Broadway was not functioning at 8:58 a.m. The state Department of Transportation was notified.

Apr. 9: A vehicle was impounded at 4:57 a.m. because it was parked illegally on Memorial Plaza before the farmers market.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Mar. 29: A 26-year-old Putnam Valley man was arrested and charged with DWI at about 1:45 a.m. and issued numerous traffic infractions. A deputy traveling eastbound on Fair Street in Carmel observed an approaching vehicle with high-beam headlights. The deputy stopped the vehicle on Route 301 near Gypsy Trail Road. The vehicle’s driver displayed several signs of intoxication and failed a sobriety test.

Mar. 30: Deputies responded to several homes in the Lake Peekskill area to take reports of thefts from parked vehicles. An investigation revealed that cash and valuables had been stolen from numerous parked vehicles on Lake Drive, Williams Street and Argyle Street. The vehicles had been left unlocked. The Sheriff’s Department reminds local residents to secure personal property and keep car doors locked whenever possible.

Mar. 31: A 41-year-old North Carolina man was arrested at about 1:15 a.m. for felony DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and numerous traffic infractions. A deputy observed a sedan with expired North Carolina plates traveling east on Fairfield Drive in Patterson. The deputy stopped the vehicle on Lake Shore Drive and observed open beer bottles. The driver displayed several signs of intoxication and failed a sobriety test. The charge was elevated to a felony due to a DWI conviction within the last 10 years. The defendant was processed at the Putnam County Correctional Facility before being arraigned in Patterson Justice Court. He was released on his own recognizance.

Yorktown Police Department

Apr. 1: A 17-year-old Mohegan Lake boy was charged at 6 p.m. with juvenile delinquency in connection with a Mar. 26 incident on Cranberry Lane near Blackberry Woods Park. A group of youths were harassing two younger youths playing in a wooded area of the park and shooting Orbeez soft gel balls at them. An investigation revealed that the teen who was charged shot one victim with soft gel balls, yelled and threw rocks at both youths and caused damage to a bicycle helmet.

Apr. 3: Lazaro Granda-Harris, 20, of Peekskill, was charged with DWI at 5:57 p.m. after being pulled over on Route 202 for having excessively tinted windows and an inadequate exhaust.

Apr. 4: Christopher Perez, 37, of Mohegan Lake, was charged at 11:10 a.m. with criminal mischief and falsely reporting an incident following an accident on Strawberry Road. Perez reported to police that he was followed home and his vehicle was stolen from his residence. He also said he was robbed of property and shot at twice. An investigation determined Perez allegedly crashed his vehicle and caused damage to a rock wall.

Apr. 5: Jan Kluk, 67, of Yorktown, was charged with attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon at 2:44 p.m. following the report of an assault in progress on Crompond Road. An investigation revealed Kluk attempted to cause physical injury by hitting the victim in the shoulder with a wooden bat.

White Plains Police Department

Apr. 5: Eleazar Amaya was arrested for third-degree burglary for an incident at 2 Van Wart Ave.

Editor’s note: The policy of providing names for people who have been arrested varies between each department.