Other News 

Polar Bear Plunge This Saturday at Yorktown’s Sparkle Lake

Examiner Media
We are part of The Trust Project

The second annual Polar Bear Plunge in the Town of Yorktown will be held this Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. at Sparkle Lake.

The event will benefit the Friends of Yorktown Parks and Recreation general fund and enable the establishment of various subcommittees to target the parks and recreation activities that have a high impact on the health and wellness of town residents.

Festivities begin at 9 a.m. with a continental breakfast, followed by the plunge at 10 a.m.

To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofYorktownParksandRec/.

Share

We'd love for you to support our work by joining as a free, partial access subscriber, or by registering as a full access member. Members get full access to all of our content, and receive a variety of bonus perks like free show tickets. Learn more here.

Related News Stories

School Closings: Westchester, Putnam Schools Close Due to Nor’easter

Anna Young

Feeding Westchester Gears Up to Meet Summer Child Hunger Demand

Examiner Media

New York AG Announces Election Protection Hotline Open Through Primary

Examiner Media