Polar Bear Plunge This Saturday at Yorktown’s Sparkle Lake

The second annual Polar Bear Plunge in the Town of Yorktown will be held this Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. at Sparkle Lake.

The event will benefit the Friends of Yorktown Parks and Recreation general fund and enable the establishment of various subcommittees to target the parks and recreation activities that have a high impact on the health and wellness of town residents.

Festivities begin at 9 a.m. with a continental breakfast, followed by the plunge at 10 a.m.

To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofYorktownParksandRec/.