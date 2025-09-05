Podcast: Westchester’s Housing Crisis with RPA’s Marcel Negret

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Westchester County’s failure to meet housing demand could result in up to $57 billion in lost economic output by 2040, according to a report released in May by the Regional Plan Association and the Westchester County Association.

The study, unveiled at WCA’s Annual Real Estate Summit, projects job losses of as many as 12,000 annually and a housing deficit of up to 77,000 units if current trends continue. Rents in the county have climbed 46 percent over the past decade, with vacancy rates at historic lows, researchers also assert.

“Westchester County is in the midst of a housing crisis, which, if left unaddressed, will impact the long-term health of the regional economy,” the study warns. “Despite recent progress, the supply of new units has not kept pace with the growing need.”

On this week’s episode of Local Matters Westchester, we speak with Marcel Negret, RPA’s director of land use, to break down the findings and what they mean for residents and policymakers.

