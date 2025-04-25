Podcast Guest Preview, Local Trauma Care, Celebrating Earth Month, Area Author Celebration 

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Podcast Guest Preview

Next week on Local Matters Westchester, our guest will be Ted Buerger of Open Arms for Refugees.

He’ll discuss the recent news about a Department of Homeland Security letter sparking fear among local asylum seekers – and how advocates are pushing back against intimidation.

We’ll also ask to hear some more uplifting stories related to the 70 federally-sponsored refugees his group has helped welcome and resettle in our region in recent years.

Be on the lookout in the middle of next week.

Local Trauma Care

In some positive local health care news, Northern Westchester Hospital has received the largest single donation in its history – a $10 million gift from philanthropists Lisa and Mark Schwartz.

The funding will support the hospital’s efforts to elevate trauma care, expand neurology and epilepsy services, and is designed to improve stroke and neurovascular treatment.

Officials say the investment will help NWH pursue a Level III-N trauma designation and reduce the need for local patients to seek critical care outside the region.

“This remarkable gift will strengthen our ability to care for our patients during their most vulnerable moments,” Derek Anderson, president of NWH, stated in prepared remarks. “Whether it’s a person with a severe injury or someone experiencing a stroke, we will be even more prepared to provide prompt, expert treatment right here, when every second matters.”

Celebrating Earth Month

If you’re looking for ways to celebrate Earth Month close to home – from composting to nature walks – Sustainable Westchester compiled a helpful local list.

There’s definitely no shortage of ways to get involved around the area.

Check out this packed calendar of local events.

Area Author Celebration

Ever wonder who’s writing the next great novel right in your backyard?

Head to the Croton Free Library on Sunday, April 27, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for its annual Celebration of Local Authors.

The free event features readings and signings by a dozen local writers.

A portion of book sales will benefit the library.

Best,

Adam Stone