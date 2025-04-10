Podcast Debut: Westchester Congressman on Trump, Tariffs, the Left – and Which of Us Is a Ryan Reynolds Lookalike

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

The first episode of our new Local Matters Westchester civic affairs podcast is now available – ready for your listening pleasure and a dose of political insight. Click right HERE to listen now!

In this kickoff conversation, Democratic Congressman George Latimer joins Examiner founding Editor-in-Chief and current Recorder journalist Martin Wilbur, former PCTV station manager Shane McGaffey, and me for a wide-ranging discussion.

We cover:

The way Latimer believes President Trump misunderstands tariffs

His bipartisan effort with Republican Congressman Mike Lawler to keep a local Social Security office open – and why it failed

His own Con Ed bills and what the state can do to rein in energy costs

His reflections on congestion pricing (London came up)

Where the Biden administration fell short on immigration – and how dug in Republicans are on the issue

The possibilities for bipartisanship in 2025 Washington

His take on the far left of his party – and who might represent a more center-left path forward

His views on the broken health care system, and why deep structural reform is needed

How Westchester County fumbled aspects of its early COVID response when he was county executive – and what lessons were learned

His blunt reaction to Trump’s push to abolish the Department of Education, characterizing it as ideological, reckless, and analytically hollow

His perspective on the end of Examiner ’s print editions

Plus, Congressman Latimer weighs in on the very important question: which one of us looks like Hollywood heartthrob and Pound Ridge resident Ryan Reynolds?

And a promise to return as a guest this fall

All this and more

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN NOW!

Please note: Our Local Matters podcast is separate from the Sick Care podcast series, which will debut later this spring.