Podcast Debut: Westchester Congressman on Trump, Tariffs, the Left – and Which of Us Is a Ryan Reynolds Lookalike
The first episode of our new Local Matters Westchester civic affairs podcast is now available – ready for your listening pleasure and a dose of political insight. Click right HERE to listen now!
In this kickoff conversation, Democratic Congressman George Latimer joins Examiner founding Editor-in-Chief and current Recorder journalist Martin Wilbur, former PCTV station manager Shane McGaffey, and me for a wide-ranging discussion.
We cover:
- The way Latimer believes President Trump misunderstands tariffs
- His bipartisan effort with Republican Congressman Mike Lawler to keep a local Social Security office open – and why it failed
- His own Con Ed bills and what the state can do to rein in energy costs
- His reflections on congestion pricing (London came up)
- Where the Biden administration fell short on immigration – and how dug in Republicans are on the issue
- The possibilities for bipartisanship in 2025 Washington
- His take on the far left of his party – and who might represent a more center-left path forward
- His views on the broken health care system, and why deep structural reform is needed
- How Westchester County fumbled aspects of its early COVID response when he was county executive – and what lessons were learned
- His blunt reaction to Trump’s push to abolish the Department of Education, characterizing it as ideological, reckless, and analytically hollow
- His perspective on the end of Examiner’s print editions
- Plus, Congressman Latimer weighs in on the very important question: which one of us looks like Hollywood heartthrob and Pound Ridge resident Ryan Reynolds?
- And a promise to return as a guest this fall
All this and more – with generous sponsorship support from Genesis/Saw Mill Club in Mount Kisco.
Best,
Adam Stone
PS
Please note: Our Local Matters podcast is separate from the Sick Care podcast series, which will debut later this spring.
