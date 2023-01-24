Plenty of Woes Are Plaguing Yorktown’s New Garbage Hauler

Yorktown residents are frustrated by their town’s recent hit-and-miss, days late garbage service. At the Oct. 17, 2022, Town Board meeting regarding the award of a new garbage contract, Competitive Carting’s Brian Amico gave assurances, with former supervisor Michael Grace serving as his attorney and standing by his side.

Assurances like “seamless transition from Day One,” “no learning curves and you can count on me because my guys know Yorktown” were given.

Grace also sang the praises of Amico, saying, “We had no problems with Competitive Carting. He’s done the labor. He’s done the routes. You were very well-served before.”

Angelo Cartalemi, AAA carting manager, (Yorktown’s former garbage hauler and fellow bidder) cautioned the Town Board to thoroughly investigate Competitive Carting and questioned whether Amici could deliver what he promised. Seems that Cartalemi may have been vindicated.

Competitive Carting was the lowest bid but sometimes you get exactly what you pay for. Now Competitive Carting is singing a different tune full of excuses. Garbage trucks don’t come with training wheels and neither should Supervisor Diana’s new administration. Where’s the accountability?

David Witkowich

Yorktown Heights