Pleasantville’s Annette J. Caponetto, 94, Leaves Legacy of Friendship and Family

Annette Josephine Caponetto, November 14, 1930 – May 23, 2025

Annette J. Caponetto of Naples, FL, passed away on Friday, May 23, 2025, at age 94. She was born to Joseph and Rosemarie Dovi on November 14, 1930. Annette graduated from Pleasantville High School and briefly attended Good Counsel College before meeting the love of her life. She married O. John Caponetto on October 10, 1951. She was a congregant of Holy Innocents Church and a member of the Rosary Altar Society. She was a 20-year member of Naples Church where she enjoyed Bible Studies and being a greeter. Annette enjoyed needlepoint, knitting, interior decorating, antiquing, game shows, Spider Solitaire and was an avid Bridge player. She was happiest at the beach but also loved northern Westchester’s beautiful wooded areas. But her greatest passion was making new friends because she never met a stranger.

Annette’s husband predeceased her in April 2008. She is survived by her 5 children:

Anne Marie Galloway (James), Roseanne Johnson, John Anthony, Jo Ellen and Paul Caponetto; 5 grandchildren: Evan Johnson, Samuel Galloway (Eddy Bailon), Sarah Clark (Robert), Michelle Gronkiewicz (John) and Daniel Caponetto. She has 3 great grandsons: Robert John, Carter James and Christopher Noel. She is predeceased by her brother Anthony Dovi.

Funeral arrangements will be held on Wednesday, June 4th from 10 AM Visitation 11am Service and a 12pm Committal service at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens. Per Annette’s request there will not be a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to Avow Hospice House,1095B Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL, 34105.