Pleasantville Village Clerk Weintraub to Retire in March

Pleasantville Village Clerk Judy Weintraub has informed the Village Board that she plans to retire at the end of March.

In a letter submitted to Mayor Peter Scherer on Jan. 5, Weintraub, who has served as village clerk, records management officer and registrar for 25 years, stated that she will be retiring from her position effective at the close of business on Mar. 30.

“It has been a pleasure serving the Village of Pleasantville over the past 25 years,” Weintraub said in her letter.

During the Jan. 8 Village Board meeting, trustees were honored and saddened to accept Weintraub’s retirement notice, giving her a round of applause after it was read to the public.

“Twenty-five years is an extraordinary contribution to this fine place, and it’s a fine place in significant part because of the fine work you’ve done for us,” Scherer said. “We expect when that time comes we’ll have more to say at the time.”

Weintraub’s announcement is the second key retirement at Village Hall in the first few months of 2018. Last summer, longtime Administrator Patricia Dwyer informed officials and the public that she will be retiring in February after serving the village for nearly three decades.

Scherer said the board will announce Dywer’s replacement in the coming weeks.