Pleasantville Superintendent, Latimer Legislation, Schork Interns 

Pleasantville Superintendent

At its June 3 meeting last night, the Pleasantville Board of Education formally accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Tina DeSa, who will conclude her tenure later this month, on June 30.

DeSa, who stepped into the role in early 2022 after a brief stint as deputy superintendent, thanked the school community for the relationships and support that she said “will last a lifetime.”

Back in 2021, we reported on DeSa’s unanimous appointment following a national search.

At the time, she told us she was drawn to Pleasantville’s focus on nurturing “a culture that allows each student to be their very best self – as defined by them.”

In a statement, the board thanked DeSa for her service and said it’s finalizing an agreement with an experienced interim superintendent to lead the district beginning next month.

“We believe that bringing on an interim superintendent gives us sufficient time to identify the most important experience and traits in our next superintendent and to ensure involvement from all stakeholders in the search process,” a portion of the statement said.

An announcement with detail about the interim is expected from the board later this week.

Latimer Legislation

Democratic Congressman George Latimer, still early in his first term and navigating the challenges of being in the political minority, scored his first (modest) legislative win this week with the House unanimously passing his bipartisan small business transparency bill.

The Transparency and Predictability in Small Business Opportunities Act, co-led with Missouri Republican Mark Alford, aims to give small business owners clearer communication when federal agencies cancel contract solicitations.

“It can be confusing and deeply frustrating for a small business owner if a federal agency decides to cancel a solicitation without transparency into why that decision has been made,” stated Latimer, formerly the Westchester County executive who now represents New York’s 16th Congressional District.

Latimer’s remarks from the House floor in support of the legislation can be viewed on this C-Span link.

Schork Interns

Since first announcing our inaugural class of Robert Schork Memorial Interns last month, I’m happy to share that we’ve recently welcomed two more standout students to the team, with another on the way next week.



– Tessa Wheeler, a Smith College student and Greeley alum, is reporting for us on local flooding and environmental issues, and also contributing to production work for our podcasts.

– Tomás Fernández, newly elected 2027 class president at Columbia University, is covering the upcoming Bridge Gallery mural reveal in Chappaqua.

And this coming Monday, we’ll welcome Toby Rosewater, managing sports editor of the Amherst College student newspaper, adding yet another strong voice to an already impressive group.

It’s been gratifying in recent weeks to help mentor all of these young reporters.

Here’s a quick preview of just some of what they’re working on:

– Elissa Leka is reporting on how AI can be used responsibly in local education.

– Chloe Kohl is tracking sustainability efforts and student advocacy in Byram Hills.

– Maddie Stone is reporting on the great work of the Yorktown-based Support Connection, and her personal connection to the cause.

– Ava McGinty is covering Medicaid policy, and what local stakeholders have to say.

– Miriam Gold is examining immigrant rights legislation.

– Elaine Clarke is working on a feature about a local high school senior set to play drums at this year’s Gov Ball.

– Caroline Haviland is preparing a piece about a local town’s handling of water fluoridation.

Be on the lookout for all that and much more in the coming weeks and months.

Schork (our former digital editor who passed away two years ago last month) mentored many interns during his time at Westchester Magazine and also helped guide several young journalists while working with us.

He would be proud of this thoughtful group of local talent.

Best,

Adam Stone, Publisher