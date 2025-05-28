Pleasantville Native Ready for His Moment at Carnegie Hall

We are part of The Trust Project

By Chloe Kohl

When Daniel Wallen was a student at Pleasantville High School, he dreamed of playing piano in a world-renowned concert venue.

“I would sometimes sneak out of lunch or study halls to go into the auditorium to play the Steinway grand piano and pretend like I was playing in a concert hall like Carnegie or Lincoln Center,” Wallen shared in a recent interview with The Examiner.

Now, after nearly two decades of playing piano, the 24-year-old accountant will finally see that dream come true next Thursday, June 5, when he takes the stage at Carnegie Hall.

“Growing up, whenever I would get home from school, my mom would be making dinner, and I would always be playing piano,” Wallen recalled, reflecting on how music became woven into his daily life.

Whether it was piano lessons or events at Pleasantville High, music was always an integral part of Wallen’s childhood.

“Having the opportunity to play in the jazz band and the annual high school musical shaped how I view myself as a performer, and contributed to my success in connecting with my audience,” said the 2019 Pleasantville High School graduate, who now lives in New York City.

Chopin to Bieber

Those who’ve witnessed the path that led to Wallen’s success appreciate the artistry behind it.

Cory Delin, Wallen’s childhood piano teacher, reflected fondly on his former student’s gifts: “Daniel is extremely talented and very, very musical,” he noted, adding that his talent has always been exceptional, both “then and now.”

After years of piano recitals, Wallen is excited to step into his first “real-deal” performance.

In addition to preparing for his debut, he has worked alongside Carnegie Hall staff to help manage logistics like security, ticket sales, piano maintenance, and marketing. He also designed his setlist, which features classical pieces by Chopin, Liszt, and Debussy—each one a nod to his childhood.

“When I was growing up, I made a classical music bucket list, and each of these songs was on that list,” Wallen explained. “Each one of the songs has a specific meaning to me, and I can really tie each one to a specific part of my life.”

Though this concert focuses on classical music, Wallen enjoys exploring other genres as well.

“I have two keyboards in my room,” he explained. “One of them is a more classical and standard piano, while the other is a synthesizer.” The latter serves as his playground for pop music, where he’s played pieces ranging from Dua Lipa to Justin Bieber.

‘Telling Them a Story’

While Carnegie Hall marks Wallen’s first major debut, he hopes it’s far from his last.

He envisions launching a YouTube or TikTok channel that marries two of his passions: cooking and music.

“I want to establish a classical kitchen,” Wallen said. “In each video, I would make a recipe and then tie it into a classical music song.”

Beyond cooking up engaging social media content, Wallen also hopes to perform in a concert hall in Europe—Poland in particular, given its connection to Chopin.

And as he continues his musical journey, Wallen’s roots remain firmly planted in the Pleasantville music community. He recently attended the high school’s production of The Music Man.

“It was amazing to see how the performing arts department is still flourishing,” Wallen remarked. “The show was incredible, the cast was phenomenal, and the new director put on a production that carries the legacy of performing arts in Pleasantville.”

Wallen also continues to give back, taking time to perform at his former piano teacher’s recitals.

“Piano is my way of connecting to the world and other people,” he said. “When I play a piece for someone else, it’s almost like I am telling them a story.”