Pleasantville Music Festival’s Future: A Conversation with Executive Director Doug Panero on Our Local Matters Westchester Podcast

The Pleasantville Music Festival returns for its 19th year in just a couple weeks, on Saturday, July 12, with headliner Dawes – but sustaining this local tradition hasn’t been easy. In this week’s episode of our Local Matters Westchester podcast, we talk with new Executive Director Doug Panero, who discusses those challenges while also highlighting why he believes this year’s reinvention will strengthen the festival’s future.

We also explore New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against Live Nation, new perks like beer access throughout the grounds, a standout 10-year-old performer, Taylor Swift tribute music, a performing comedian, and much more.

Plus: Doug’s origin story – from hosting a show for 50 friends at his home to uncovering Grammy-winning talent, producing concerts in downtown White Plains, and balancing it all with his career as a real estate attorney. All of it feeds into how he’s shaping this year’s event.

