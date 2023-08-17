Planning Discussion Begins for Project in Cortlandt MOD

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A conceptual discussion of one of the two projects planned in the area of NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital on Route 6 took place last month before the Cortlandt Planning Board.

While specific details of Evergreen Manor were not unveiled at the July 25 meeting, David Steinmetz, attorney for Val and Mandy Santucci of VS Construction, said he wanted to whet the board’s appetite for site plans that will be reviewed September 5.

“My clients have been waiting seven years to get to this moment and time,” Steinmetz said. “We’ve been waiting a long time to get to this point in the process. We’re here tonight to introduce the entire project.”

On March 20, the Cortlandt Town Board voted unanimously to create a Medical Oriented District (MOD), paving the way for Evergreen Manor and another development known as Gyrodyne, which is set to be a 154,000-square-foot medical building across from the hospital.

The MOD was first proposed in 2015 during the town’s review of a new Comprehensive Plan. The district was reduced following lengthy public input from 105 acres and 34 parcels to 69 acres and 13 parcels.

After undergoing several changes, Evergreen Manor representatives are looking to build 120 assisted and independent living units, 99 townhouses and between 7,000 and 10,000 square feet of commercial space on 28 acres.

“It went through quite a bit of evolution,” Steinmetz said.

Steinmetz provided a few items about the assisted and independent living component. The facility will be located on six acres, with 70 units set aside for independent living and 50 for assisted living. There will also be a memory care wing.

“This is not a nursing home,” Steinmetz stressed. “Cortlandt deserves a state-of-the-art assisted, independent living facility.”

He added a major regional provider was “on the threshold” of executing a contract with the Santucci’s for the facility.

Although Steinmetz insisted the facility would fit perfectly on the designated six acres, Planning Board Chairman Steven Kessler maintained that would ultimately be the board’s call.

“We haven’t determined it fits on that lot, you did,” Kessler remarked.

Meanwhile, Steinmetz said the townhouses were being proposed over three separate lots, with 10 percent slated to be priced as “affordable.”

Evergreen Manor will be located from a main entry public roadway opposite Conklin Ave.