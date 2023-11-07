Places to Try to Experience the Tasty Flavors of India

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

By Morris Gut

Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, is a major holiday throughout India and the rest of the globe. This year it peaks on Sunday, Nov. 12, and is a fine time to enjoy the flavors of Indian cuisine.

Typically, the holiday lasts five days, marked by rituals, parades and plenty of good food. Here are some local spots to take in those vibrant flavors to dine in or take out.

Tandoori Taste of India, 223 Westchester Ave., Port Chester. Owner Bharat Patel will be marking Diwali with a special buffet on Nov. 12. Info: 914-937-2727 or visit www.tandooritasteofindia.com.

Indi Q Indian Bistro & BBQ, 61 Old Route 22, Armonk. Lovely setting operated by the owners of Tandoori. Info: 914-273-5931 or visit www.indiqarmonk.com.

Coromandel Cuisine of India, 464 North Ave., New Rochelle. The best Indian take-out in the Queen City. You may remember them from their former Division Street location. Info: 914-235-8390 or visit www.coromandeltogo.com.

NH44 Indian, 4 E. Hartsdale Ave., Hartsdale. Jeevan Pullan’s latest culinary adventure, named after India’s longest highway. This restaurant will take you on a tasty ride. Info: 914-574-5262 or visit www.nh44indian.com.

Jewel of Himalaya, 751 Central Park Ave., Scarsdale and 34 Triangle Center, Yorktown Heights. A tasty fusion of Tibetan, Indian and Nepali cuisines. Try the Momo dumplings and stir-fried noodles. Info: 914-874-5506 (Scarsdale) or 914-302-2886 (Yorktown) or visit www.jewelofhimalayany.com.

Coriander-Modern Indian, 154 Larchmont Ave., Larchmont. Proprietor Shawn Nagpal and his team offer a modern touch to their regional Indian cuisine. Info: 914-235-1306 or visit www.corianderny.com.

Jaipore Royal Indian Cuisine, 280 Route 22, Brewster. A lot of local history coming out of this historic mansion. Info: 845-277-3549 or visit www.jaiporenyc.com.

Chutney Masala, 76 Main St., Irvington. Chef Navjot Arora runs a creative kitchen recognized by the Michelin Restaurant Guide. Info: 914-591-5500 or visit www.chutneymasala.com.

Spice Village, 8 Columbus Ave., Tuckahoe. Serving the public in southern Westchester for years. Try the lamb chops. Info: 914-562-9466 or visit www.spicevillageny.com.

Mughal Palace, 16 Broadway, Valhalla. Alam and staff are consistently accommodating. Info: 914-997-6090 or visit www.mughalpalace.com.

RaaSa Fine Indian Cuisine, 145 E. Main St., Elmsford. A solid kitchen and front-of-the-house team recognized by the Michelin Restaurant Guide. Info: 914-347-7890 or visit www.raasany.com.

Ambadi Kebab & Grill, 141 E. Post Road, White Plains. Indian and halal cuisine from the owner of Mughal Palace. Info: 914-686-2014 or visit www.ambadiusa.com.

Royal Palace, 77 Knollwood Rd., White Plains. Owner Jagdish Mitter has been operating this sprawling Indian eatery for over 20 years. Info: 914-289-1988 or visit www.royalpalacecuisines.com.

Neha Palace, 27 Meyer Ave., Yonkers (at Cross County Shopping Center). Elegant spot serving halal cuisine. Info: 914-476-5900 or visit www.nehapalaceyonkers.com.

Via Veroli Premieres on Central Avenue

Partners Salvatore Cucullo Jr. and Walter Palma have opened Via Veroli on Central Park Avenue in Yonkers. It is the same space that longtime Westchester diners will recall as Reggia Morelli, and most recently Calabria Mia.

The 150-seat restaurant, named after a town in Italy north of Rome, has been completely refurbished with classic white tablecloths and burgundy cloth napkins. There is an enclosed patio facing Central Park Avenue. A small inviting bar sparkles with its display of vintages and liquors.

Many will know Chef Salvatore, who is also an owner and chef at The 808 Bistro in Scarsdale. He offers an Italian-leaning menu without borders. With the whims of his creative kitchen, there are often surprising extras worked into his dishes.

Great starters might be beef, pork and veal meatballs with whipped ricotta; a bruschetta trio; grilled octopus with potato salad and chili vinaigrette; or crispy shrimp and calamari with marinara, fra diavolo or chipotle sauce.

Pastas and risotto include traditional penne vodka; short rib ravioli with port cream sauce; linguine Cacio e Peppe (fresh ground black pepper and parmigiano Reggiano); and mushroom risotto with shaved parm.

Main courses include Chef Sal’s Italian fried chicken with creamy polenta, fennel slaw and Calabrian chili powder; pork chop scarpariello with hot cherry peppers, crispy potatoes and lemon wine sauce; lemon roasted Cornish hen with farro succotash and corn-carrot fava; and crispy-skinned branzino Marechiare, (mussels, clams, tomatoes and broccoli rabe).

Pizzas are also available such as the Bianco with four cheeses (mozzarella, parm, pecorino and burrata) and the classic Margherita. Sandwiches, which include house-made panini, are available at lunch, and there is also a $20.95 prix fixe menu offering a choice of salad and entrée.

The daily happy hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. featuring specially priced cocktails and appetizers.

Via Veroli is located at 2150 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers. Open seven days for lunch and dinner and Sunday brunch. Main courses at lunch run from $12 to $42, plus the $20.95 prix fixe option. Dinner prices range from $17 to $42. Full take-out and off-premise catering as well as party facilities are available. Proper casual dress. Info and reservations: 914-961-3333 or visit www.viaveroli.com.

The Pioneer Woman

Mega-cooking celebrity Ree Drummond, creator of The Pioneer Woman, was the special guest at a cookbook signing ceremony at Barnes & Noble in Scarsdale on Oct. 23. She drew a big crowd of cooking aficionados who have followed her career from her early cooking blogs to her show on the Food Network, which started in 2011, cookbooks and a lifestyle magazine.

She is a culinary entrepreneur who created a sensation out of the big Drummond ranch in her native Oklahoma. At this appearance, she was personally greeting fans and signing her latest cookbook “The New Frontier: 112 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating.”

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or at gutreactions@optonline.net.