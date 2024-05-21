Places Locally to Enjoy Soft-Shell Crabs This Season

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By Morris Gut

It’s that time of year again where soft-shell crabs are in season. Now through September, there are plenty of choices to find this seafood delicacy somewhere close to home.

ANS Seafood Market, 2 William St., Elmsford and 545 Route 6, Mahopac. Soft shells are available right now. You can also enjoy them on the spot at their Mahopac restaurant. Info: 914-592-9250 (Elmsford) and 845-621-2489 (Mahopac) or visit www.ansseafood.com.

Brothers Fish & Chips, 172 N. Highland Ave., Ossining. A hidden treasure in a nondescript strip mall. Chef Elmer Oliveros does wonders with his seafood menu. Soft shells are a specialty in season. Info: 914-488-5141 or visit www.brothersfishandchips.com.

Tesoro D’Italia, 160 Marble Ave., Pleasantville. Peter, Mark and Don and their team have soft shells on the menu as a special seasonal delight. Info: 914-579-2126 or visit www.tesoroditaliany.com.

Trattoria Vivolo, 301 Halstead Ave., Harrison. Chef and proprietor Dean Vivolo is serving soft-shell crabs out of his vintage diner in many styles in addition to his popular regional Italian dishes. Info: 914-835-6199 or visit www.trattoriavivolo.com.

KEE Oyster House, 128 E. Post Rd., White Plains. This restaurant has a daily raw bar. The blackboard lists the daily catch, including soft-shell crab. Info: 914-437-8535 or visit www.keeoysterhouse.com.

La Mer Seafood, 407 Main St., Armonk. Serving the area for about 30 years. Info: 914-273-1766 or visit www.lamerseafood.net.

X20 Xaviar’s on the Hudson, 71 Water Grant St., Yonkers. Chef Peter X. Kelly and company do a fine job with soft-shell crabs every year. Info: 914-965-1111 or visit www.xaviars.com.

Saltaire Oyster Bar and Fish House, 55 Abendroth Ave., Port Chester. Info: 914-939-2425 or visit www.saltaireoysterbar.com.

Dive Oyster House, 1201 Pleasantville Rd., Briarcliff Manor. Owner Kenny Neziraj has soft-shell crabs available as a daily specialty. Info: 914-236-3811 or visit www.diveoysterhouse.com.

Riverview, 45 Fair St., Cold Spring. Offering soft-shell crabs in a variety of styles. There’s a take-out market as well. Info: 845-265-4778 or www.riverdining.com.

Fin & Brew, 5 John Walsh Blvd., Peekskill. Part of the Factoria complex, they serve a fine soft-shell crab sandwich with a River Outpost Brew. Info: 914-788-4555 or visit www.finandbrew.com.

Bistro 146, 146 Bedford Rd., Pleasantville. Info: 914-495-3992 or visit www.bistro146pleasantville.com.

Ace Endico Marketplace, 80 International Blvd., Brewster. (1-845-230-9886) The place where many restaurants get their seafood. Info: 845-230-9886 or visit www.aceendico.com.

New Outdoor Patio at Jean-Jacques

Jean-Jacques Culinary Creations in Pleasantville has opened a newly-built seasonal outdoor wooden deck. There are tables with umbrellas for about 50 guests. Meanwhile, the display counters and blackboards inside are filled with tempting possibilities, from sweet and savory crepes and sandwiches to fresh breads and cakes. It’s been 23 years and the place is still working at full steam.

There are two indoor dining spaces, one on the side where the counter is located and a separate, more formal section. French classics include Quiche Lorraine with a salad and a Croque Madame croissant, oozing with fried egg, cheese and ham.

Outdoor seating is available daily weather permitting.

Jean-Jacques is located at 468 Bedford Rd. in Pleasantville. Info: 914-747-8191 or visit www.jean-jacques.com.

Guy Fieri Visits Stew Leonard’s

Earlier this month, on Cinco de Mayo, Stew Leonard’s Wines & Spirits in Yonkers hosted culinary celebrity Guy Fieri. He was signing bottles of Santo Spirits tequila. Fieri is a partner in the label with rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar. The event drew a big crowd.

Stew Leonard was there personally to meet and greet. The event was also a shout-out to Yonkers first responders who were in attendance.

Info: Visit www.stewleonards.com www.guyfieri.com https://www.santospirits.com.

Julia Child Rose Blooms at NYBG

If you are planning to visit the beautiful New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx, hunt down the yellow Julia Child rose bed planted as part of the stunning Peggy Rockefeller Rose Garden. It is now in full bloom and it is amazing!

The New York Botanical Garden is located at 2900 Southern Blvd. in the Bronx. Info: 718-817-8700 or visit www.nybg.org.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for more than 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or gutreactions@optonline.net.