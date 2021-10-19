Pierce is Best Candidate to Continue to Help Westchester From District 2

Erika Pierce should be our next county legislator for District 2. Retiring County Legislator Kitley Covill has served the district for two terms and her careful and smart leadership needs to be continued.

Erika is the candidate to do just that. She served as Kitley’s legislative aide from 2018 until earlier this year. She has gained unparalleled insight into the job, from running the office to researching and drafting important local legislation. Erika’s curiosity, integrity, intelligence and impartiality make her uniquely qualified to take on this role and be effective immediately upon taking office.

As a longtime District 2 resident, Erika has always been a compassionate community member. She understands the importance and power of giving back and strives to make life better for those around her. Whether that’s helping to design and construct the vegetable garden of Katonah Elementary School or founding Action Together Northern Westchester, a local grassroots activist organization focusing on social justice issues.

Being the change you want to see is near to my heart and few people fully encompass that more than Erika. I have known her in a personal and professional capacity for years and can attest to her tireless commitment to public service. She is a pragmatic problem solver who is ready and able to take on the big challenges our COVID recovery requires.

Erika’s nonprofit leadership experience, in depth understanding of our education system and thorough knowledge of Westchester County government, make her the clear and most qualified candidate to be our next county legislator.

Justin White

Mount Kisco