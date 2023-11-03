Pierce Has Compiled Strong Record on the Most Critical Issues

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Erika Pierce has more than met my expectations as a county legislator. Whether organizing and rallying groups locally on every important current issue, or supporting immigrants’ rights, reproductive health choice, the environment and raising awareness for common-sense gun safety legislation, she has been leading the charge on some of the most critical issues of our time. She leads with compassion and empathy, taking the time to connect with residents to understand their perspectives and learn how she can be of assistance.

You can search far and wide but you will not find a more dedicated public servant than Erika. She is well-informed and never too busy to help or just speak with a constituent.

I’ve always said that Erika’s days must have more hours in them.

I know that Erika will continue to work tirelessly for our community. Please join me in re-electing Erika next week

Amy Heath

Katonah