Pierce a Big Reason Why Westchester Has Invested in County Parks

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

It is no secret how much I enjoy the parks and preserves in our corner of Westchester County. The last two years have seen unprecedented investment in these precious resources, and I credit Erika Pierce, our county legislator. She has made these venues a focal point during her time in office. Major capital projects have been funded to restore the historic buildings at Merestead and fix the aging dams at both Ward Pound Ridge and Mountain Lakes under her tenure.

Just a few short years ago, under a very different group of elected officials in Westchester, I remember attending public forums and budget hearings in opposition of cutting staff at our local parks. What a difference a few years can make.

Let’s keep the momentum positive and re-elect someone who has a keen eye for putting our hard-earned taxpayer dollars to good use funding improvements to the parks that bring us all together.

Rob Cummings

South Salem