Picture-Perfect: Donna Mueller Named Pleasantville’s Business Person of the Year

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Donna Mueller, a familiar face behind the camera and around the area, has been honored as the Pleasantville Chamber of Commerce’s Business Person of the Year.

The proprietor of Donna Mueller Photography, she was recognized for her talent, dedication, and community spirit.

“Being named ‘Pleasantville Business Person of the Year’ is such an honor,” Mueller told The Examiner. “I am truly grateful for a community that trusts me to capture their smiles, their milestones, and the moments that matter most. I love what I do. Thank you to the businesses that voted for me.”

Mueller, who has contributed photos over the years to The Examiner, has helped capture “the heart and soul of Pleasantville,” the Chamber posted to its Facebook page on Apr. 4., “shining a light on the people and businesses that make our village so special.”

“Her leadership, unwavering support for local businesses, and commitment to our community make her truly deserving of this honor,” the group also said.

This is far from the first time Mueller has earned local headlines. In the early months of the pandemic in 2020, she launched a local version of the “Front Steps Project,” photographing families from a safe distance in exchange for donations to support local businesses and neighbors in need.

“I really originally wanted to keep this to a small number of families,” Mueller said at the time. “But I’ve gotten inundated with requests and I really don’t want to leave anybody out.”

Her photography work has also developed close to home, chasing her three active sons around local ballfields with a camera in hand. The work has been both a mom’s mission to freeze-frame fleeting moments as keepsakes while also developing a strong business built on capturing “heartfelt moments to last a lifetime,” as Mueller describes on her website.

As for the Business Person of the Year award, Mueller wasn’t the only local star in the running. The Chamber also recognized finalists Ahimsa Luciano, Kelly Keck of Pleasantville Wellness, and Ivy Ronquillo of Second Mouse Cheese Shop.

Honorees were celebrated at a reception on April 24 at Tesoro D’Italia Ristorante.

In Pleasantville, Mueller’s lens hasn’t just captured memories — it’s helped shape them.