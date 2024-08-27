Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Philip Miller, a lifelong resident of Mohegan Colony in the Town of Cortlandt, died Aug. 19. He was 84.

Phil loved to tell the story of how he was raised in Shrub Oak on a chicken farm, collecting eggs and milking cows as a child. He later began his career as a heating and air conditioning specialist for many years, owning his own business. Later in life, he was an entrepreneur who had tremendous vision for local real estate development projects.

Above all, he was a musician, and his passion was the trumpet. He was famous for playing “Taps,” playing in local bands and playing anywhere in the world that he traveled. He was a regular performer at Town of Cortlandt veterans’ events. He never left home without his trumpet and was always good for a blast of “Happy Birthday,” “Hava Nagila,” “Bésame Mucho” and countless other tunes he knew by heart, at a moment’s notice.

He made friends for life wherever he went, telling his stories, jokes and flashing his smile. He had a talent for making people feel loved, making them laugh and had a huge heart.

He was a member of the Elks’ Peekskill Lodge, local political organizations, the Mohegan Colony Association, where he spent all his life, and the Mohegan Fire Department. He will be terribly missed by us all.

He was a beloved dad to Daria Hoffman and her husband, Charles; grandfather to Lauren and her husband, John Russo, and Samantha Hoffman; to his life partner, Nancy O’Hare; sister Hazel Karbel and brother-in-law Bob Karbel; uncle to Justin and Alissa Karbel and Tracy Karbel; brother Matthew Miller; and to his deceased wife, Jo-Ann Miller.

A memorial service was held at Joseph F. Nardone Funeral Home in Peekskill on Aug. 25. Interment followed at Hillside Cemetery. Contributions can be made in loving memory to Cross-Cultural Connections.