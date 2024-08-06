Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Peter J. Nekos of Ridgefield, Conn. passed peacefully into the Lord’s arms on July 31. He was 96.

He was born in Kingston, N.Y. to James Peter Nekos and Athena (Stycos) Nekos on Oct. 27, 1927.

At the tender age of eight, Peter’s father died after a routine surgical procedure, leaving a lifelong sorrow. He was academically gifted and had a passion for sports and music, starting clarinet lessons when he was nine.

Peter attended Kingston public schools, and upon graduation from high school entered the U.S. Army and served as a supply sergeant for the 55th Military Government Headquarters company in Mokpo, Korea during World War II. He lived in the supply hut 1,000 feet from the ocean alone and was on call 24/7 for the Army ships that were coming in and leaving.

An accomplished musician and conductor, Peter developed a strong interest in Big Band and jazz music, focusing on Benny Goodman scores and Louis Prima compositions. He performed in various musical groups during high school and college.

Peter received degrees in economics and accounting from Michigan State University. He was a lifelong Spartan fan and Theta Chi Fraternity brother. He began his financial career in public accounting in the New York City office of Arthur Andersen & Co. He planned and supervised diversified audit engagements in both the U.S. and South America for Fortune 500 companies. He lived in Venezuela and Colombia for several months during audits.

Peter’s experience with the “Big 8” accounting firm opened many opportunities. He moved into a variety of financial analyst, treasurer, comptroller and CFO roles for Kordite, U.S. Industries Servomation, Refac Technology and Burns Integrated Systems Corporation.

In 1972 Peter entered the banking industry and was named corporate controller of East River Savings Bank in New York City. He played a significant role in the automation of the banking process by bringing in IBM computers and supervising EDP and MIS managers. His bank was a showcase for other banks that followed in this new technology. In 1984 Peter went into private practice and formed his own public accounting firm headquartered in Westchester County for the remainder of his professional career.

On July 6, 1957, he married Panayiota (Pam) Patsalos of Newburgh, N.Y. and was blessed with three children and their spouses, Athena (Costas) Loukellis (South Windsor, Conn.), Barbara (Anthony) Soldano (Ridgefield, Conn.) and James (Michele Fennelly) Nekos (Katonah).

In 1964, Peter and Pam bought a home in Pleasantville where they resided for 55 years. They loved living in the heart of Westchester County and became involved in many aspects of the community.

Peter is survived by his loving grandchildren, Peter, Demetrius and Georgia Nekos and Nicholas, Stephen and Alexander Loukellis; six nieces and nephews; and a godson. He imparted his diligent work ethic, musical talent, scouting, faith and volunteering to his children and grandchildren.

Peter was an active member of the Greek Orthodox Church of Our Saviour in Rye, where he and Pam made lifelong friends. He served on the Parish Council for 24 years holding every officer position and served on the church’s Endowment Fund Investment Committee for over 20 years.

Peter served on the board of directors of several public and private companies and a nonprofit, College Careers Fund of Westchester, Inc., where he also served on the Executive Committee and as treasurer.

Peter was honored by the volunteer center of United Way for his many years of service as a senior volunteer, and by the Boy Scouts for his many years as treasurer of Troop 12 in Pleasantville. In recognition of his financial contributions to Michigan State University over the years, he was inducted into the President’s Club.

In addition to his beloved wife, Pam, Peter was predeceased by his parents, sister Maria and her husband, George A. Davis; brothers-in-law Demetrius Patsalos and Peter Patsalos and his wife, Angeline (Vassel); sister-in-law Georgia (Patsalos) Janis and her husband, Thomas; and nephews Dean Patsalos and Pano Pliotis.

Visitation was held on Aug. 4 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville. A funeral service was held on Aug. 5 at the Church of Our Saviour in Rye with burial having immediately followed at All Souls Cemetery in Pleasantville.