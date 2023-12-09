Person Hit By Train, Killed at Chappaqua Metro-North Station

We are part of The Trust Project

A southbound Harlem line Metro-North train fatally struck a track trespasser at the Chappaqua station Friday morning, the MTA reported.

The incident, which was reported at about 9 a.m., saw MTA police and local authorities immediately arrive on the scene.

The identity of the person and the details about how the accident occurred was not immediately known. An investigation into the incident is continuing.

There were delays of 10 to 15 minutes to allow for train service to continue over a single track. while the investigation was ongoing, an MTA spokesman said. Normal service resumed at about 11:30 a.m.