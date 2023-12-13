Peekskill School District Voters Approve $45M Capital Project Referendum

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The small number of voters in the Peekskill School District who went to the polls Tuesday approved two capital project propositions totaling $45 million.

The first proposition, totaling $33 million, which featured substantial improvements at Peekskill High School, passed 333 to 46.

The second proposition, totaling $12 million, which covered primarily energy upgrades in all district schools, passed 344 to 30.

Construction on all the projects listed in the referendum is expected to begin in May 2025 and take about 18 months to complete.

District officials said the work will have no impact on property taxes, emphasizing more than 80 of the expenses for the capital projects will be reimbursed by New York State.

The high school will receive a new entrance way, along with a renovated gymnasium. The existing fitness center will be relocated to make space for additional classrooms, while the roof and second and third floor corridor flooring will be replaced.

Hillcrest Elementary School will also be getting a new roof, while outdoor classrooms will be built at the high school and Oakside Elementary School.