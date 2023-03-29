Peekskill Councilman Scott to Challenge Legislator Smith in Primary

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Two incumbent Democrats who represent the City of Peekskill will be squaring off for the party’s nomination in a primary for the District 1 seat on the Westchester County Board of Legislators in June.

Legislator Colin Smith, who is seeking a third two-year term, is facing a spirited challenge from Peekskill Councilman Rob Scott, owner of PK Blendz Juice Bar in the downtown.

Scott, who has been on the council for 15 months, is confident he will prevail in the June 27 primary against Smith, who is coming off a failed effort last year to get the Democratic nod for the state Assembly.

“I know I can do a better job,” said Scott, who is also a singer/artist who has performed at numerous venues in Peekskill. “Everything I have done has always been for the people. The things he (Smith) has accomplished has always been for himself. It’s not about beating anyone. It’s about representing people. We don’t come to lose. I have a lot of support in the community.”

Former Mayor Andre Rainey is one prominent supporter in Scott’s corner.

“His passion for the people and the progress of Peekskill is undeniable, and his commitment to transparency and accountability is admirable. I have known Rob for many years, and I can tell you he is a man of integrity, dedication, and commitment to public service,” Rainey stated. “Councilman Scott has a unique ability to bring people together, regardless of their political affiliation. He is respected by both Democrats and Republicans, and I believe this will work in his favor in the long run. In these divisive times, we need leaders like Councilman Scott who can bridge the gap and find common ground to solve the challenges facing our communities.”

Smith, who did not return a phone message or respond to an email, is an attorney who was born and raised in Peekskill. He graduated from Peekskill High School in 1991. After graduating from law school, he was an Assistant District Attorney with the Bronx District Attorney’s office before going into private practice. His law office is in Peekskill.

He was elected to the Peekskill Board of Education in 2012. In 2017, he was elected to the Peekskill Common Council, and in 2019, he defeated former Peekskill Mayor Frank Catalina to fill the Board of Legislators position that was held by former Peekskill Mayor John Testa before he retired. District 1 was represented by a Republican for decades prior to Smith’s victory. District 1 covers Cortlandt, Peekskill and Yorktown.

Smith is chairman of the Board of Legislators Legislation Committee and vice-chairman of the Public Safety Committee.

Marina Ciotti-Hodges, chairperson of the Peekskill Democratic Committee, said Democratic district leaders have not made an endorsement yet in the race.