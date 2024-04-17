Peekskill Councilman Charged With Filing Fraudulent Petitions

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Peekskill Councilman Robert Scott was charged Tuesday with filing petitions containing forged signatures in his failed attempt to force a Democratic primary for a seat on the Westchester County Board of Legislators last year.

Scott, 44, who was elected to the Common Council in 2021, was arrested by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and charged with the felony count of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.

He was issued a desk appearance ticket for an Apr. 30 arraignment in White Plains City Court.

“Free and fair elections are the foundation of our democracy,” District Attorney Mimi Rocah in a Wednesday morning statement. “Undermining the petition process in an attempt to get on the ballot in an election violates the public’s trust.”

According to Rocah, on Apr. 10, 2023, Scott, who was vying to challenge incumbent Legislator Colin Smith in District 1, allegedly filed designating petitions with the Westchester County Board of Elections containing forged signatures of eight individuals, who later told investigators that they never signed a petition for the defendant.

The alleged forged signatures appeared on three of the 37 sheets that Scott signed as a witness.

Scott was seeking to get on the June 27, 2023, ballot as a candidate in the Democratic primary for District 1, which encompasses Peekskill and parts of Cortlandt and Yorktown.

The Criminal Investigators Squad of the district attorney’s office launched an investigation last July after receiving complaints from individuals who attested their signatures were forged.

Scott owns PK Blendz Juice Bar in downtown Peekskill and is also a singer and artist who has performed at numerous venues in Peekskill.

He could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

On Peekskill’s website, City Manager Matthew Alexander acknowledged city officials were aware of the charge against Scott.

“The city understands that this is a serious charge,” Alexander stated, noting city officials would comment further after more information was made available.

During his primary run, Scott was supported by former mayor Andre Rainey.

“I have known Rob for many years, and I can tell you he is a man of integrity, dedication and commitment to public service,” Rainey stated last year. “Councilman Scott has a unique ability to bring people together, regardless of their political affiliation. He is respected by both Democrats and Republicans, and I believe this will work in his favor in the long run.”

Scott is the second political official in Westchester County to be accused of forging signatures on nominating petitions stemming from last year’s primaries. Last September, former Mount Kisco Democratic Chair William Serratore was charged with forging signatures while carrying petitions for mayoral candidate Tom Luzio. Luzio was never implicated.

Serratore pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor count of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and was eventually sentenced to three years’ probation. He had originally been charged with 15 counts.