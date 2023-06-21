Peekskill Business Seeks Help to Reopen Following Fire

A downtown restaurant in Peekskill is seeking financial assistance after a fire last week forced it to close and try to pick up the pieces.

According to Margarita Lopez in a GoFundMe post, the Burger Diner on Bank St. suffered a fire June 14 that caused extensive damages. No injuries were reported.

“In light of the damages, we must regrettably inform you that we will be closed for an extended period while we assess, repair, and restore our beloved establishment,” Lopez stated. “We understand the importance of Burger Diner in our community, which is why we humbly ask for your support. We have set up this donation page in the hopes of one day reopening our doors. Your generosity will play a vital role in helping us rebuild and continue serving this wonderful community.”

“We would also like to express our deepest appreciation for the kind words and unwavering support we have received thus far,” Lopez added. “Your continued presence and encouragement are sources of great strength for us. We promise to keep you updated on our progress as we navigate through this challenging time. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for standing by our side and believing in our ability to rise from the ashes.”

So far, the GoFundMe effort is off to a slow start. As of Monday (June 20), only $1,500 has been donated to help Burger Diner with a goal of $95,000.