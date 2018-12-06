Pawling Man Sentenced for Embezzlement of Carmel Cemetery

His theft of Raymond Hill Cemetery revealed a larger scheme undertaken by Bauer. It was discovered that he stole from Ballard Barrett Cemetery, Union Valley Cemetery, Putnam County Monuments and Bulldog Concrete. Three of the thefts occurred the same time he was stealing from Raymond Hill, with the fourth theft occurring — incredibly — the weekend before his trial was going to begin, according to the DA’s office.

He ended up pleading guilty to three additional charges of grand larceny in the 3rd degree and one count of grand larceny in the 4th degree on Oct. 19, 2018.

The Putnam DA’s office argued that Bauer should be sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison. At sentencing, Judge Larry Schwartz described Bauer as a “brazen thief.”