Paul Weizenecker

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Paul F. Weizenecker, a Brewster native born Sept. 29, 1930, who resided in his hometown for 47 years and then moved to Tamarac, Fla. in 1977, passed away on Mar. 19 at the age of 92.

A graduate of Brewster High School, he served in the U.S. Army, and after his return from service, he went to work in the family hardware store on Main Street in Brewster.

He was predeceased by his parents, Emil and Florence Weizenecker, and brothers Howard and Emil Jr. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jean Mastrangelo, several nieces and nephews, cousins and a sister-in-law.

His remains were placed with honors at the South Florida National Veterans Cemetery in Lake Worth, Fla.