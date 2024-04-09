Paul Nelson

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Paul J. Nelson, 71, of Pleasantville, passed away on Friday, Mar. 22, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Brooklyn on Jan. 9, 1953, the son of the late Randolph and Marie Nelson. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Prendergast.

Paul was a resident of Pleasantville for more than 35 years. He had a distinguished 45-year career in computer engineering and sales at IBM. Paul’s many interests included classic cars, golfing with friends, being an animal lover and an adoptive owner to his beloved dog, Coco.

He is survived by his loving children, Laura (Blayze) and Joseph Nelson; his brother, Richard (Barbara) Nelson; his niece, Carrie (Jonathan) Pagnussat; and his grandnephews, Andres and Matteo. He was a friend to many.

Relatives and friends were invited to the wake on Apr. 3, followed by a memorial service at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville.

The burial took place on Apr. 4 at Blue Mountain Cemetery in Saugerties, N.Y.