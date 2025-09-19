Paul Feiner: Greenburgh’s Indefatigable (and Westchester’s Longest-Serving) Town Supervisor Joins the Pod

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Paul Feiner has been town supervisor of Greenburgh since 1992, making him the longest-serving supervisor in Westchester County. In this week’s episode of Local Matters Westchester, we talk with Feiner about how he got his start in politics, why he decided against becoming a rabbi, how he creatively helped solve a postal problem, and the pros and cons of his trademark (and almost comical) accessibility.

He shares why he believes the political establishment doesn’t like him — and why constituents do — his disappointments with both Democratic Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (over Edgemont’s incorporation push) and Republican Congressman Mike Lawler (for supporting Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” impacting local hospitals), and why he treated Hillary Clinton the same as any other resident when she considered moving to Greenburgh.

Feiner also discusses his love of swimming and biking, how he cares for his elderly mother, his plans for new museum projects, and what he hopes to accomplish in a next term. He’s running for reelection this November, with no sign of slowing down his high-energy, frenzied pace.

After more than three decades in office, he reflects on what keeps him motivated, and why he insists on answering every email and helping every constituent, even as some colleagues wish he managed his time differently.

