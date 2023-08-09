Patterson Dog Owner Charged with Animal Cruelty by SPCA

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A Patterson man was charged Saturday with animal cruelty for severely neglecting a nine-year-old mini- poodle.

Detectives from Putnam County’s SPCA Law Enforcement Division responded to a call to a residence on Lake Shore Drive in the Putnam Lake section of the Town of Patterson and observed an extremely matted male mini-poodle.

Detectives reported the dog was unable to see or walk properly due to the extreme matting in front of its eyes and around its extremities. The dog also had a heavy odor of feces and urine.

The dog was transported by the Putnam County SPCA dog control officer to Guardian Veterinary Specialists in Brewster for emergency care. The 13.8-pound mini-poodle, named “Pierre,” had more than eight pounds of feces and urine-soaked matting removed from its body. It took three staff members more than two hours to remove all the matting on the mini-poodle.

The dog is currently still receiving care at the animal hospital and is doing well, according to Putnam County SPCA Chief Ken Ross.

“This is one of the worst cases of matting that we have encountered,” Ross said. “The severity of the matting interfered with the dog’s ability to function normally without pain and restriction. The dog was impacted and suffered from urine scalding because of the neglect. This situation could have been resolved with the normal care a pet owner should provide their pet. I would like to thank our dog control officer and the staff of Guardian Veterinary Specialists for the care given to this neglected dog.”

The dog owner, Brian Edwards, was charged with animal cruelty by Putnam County SPCA Detectives and will be arraigned in Town of Patterson Justice Court August 30.