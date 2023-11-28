Patrick Rooney

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Patrick Anthony Rooney, who owned Celtic Farms in Mohegan Lake for nearly 32 years, died Nov. 18. He was 72.

He was born in Ireland on June 4, 1951, to James and Bridget Rooney. He grew up on a farm in County Fermanagh, where his family owned Rooney’s Shop. After working different jobs in Dublin, Liverpool and Australia, he moved to the United States in 1978. While living in the Bronx and Yonkers, he worked as a bartender at the Archway while completing his training and securing a job as a heating and air conditioning engineer in Manhattan, a job he had for 13 years.

Moving out of the city in 1986, Pat and his wife, Meredith, purchased a home in Shrub Oak for their growing family. Following in the footsteps of his parents, in 1992 he opened his own local business, Celtic Farms, in Mohegan Lake. For almost 32 years, he sold seasonal plants, produce, sheds and Christmas trees to supportive customers. His Irish charm and generosity were well-known throughout the Yorktown community.

He is survived by his devoted wife; loving children Ashley (Garrett) Hedtke, Devin and Caitlin; cherished grandchildren Declan and Colton Hedtke; and siblings Sean, Jim, Anne, Eamon and Geraldine.