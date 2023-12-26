Patricia Wolke

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Patricia I. Wolke, 95, passed away on Dec. 19 in Danbury.

She was born on Dec. 7, 1928, the youngest of three sisters, in New York City and lived in Shenorock for more than 60 years with her father. Patricia was a woman of strong faith and worshipped at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mahopac. She will be remembered as a truly kind, caring and positive person with a good sense of humor.

Patricia graduated from Cathedral High School and furthered her education at Fordham University where she completed her master’s degree. She was a lifelong learner and greatly valued education.

Patricia devoted her whole life to helping others in a caring, compassionate way. As a young woman, she joined the order of the Helpers of the Holy Souls. This was followed by a successful career as a social worker in Westchester County and later as the commissioner of mental health for Putnam County. She dedicated her life to helping others and making a positive impact on the lives of those she served. She was a regular blood donor and a eucharistic minister and lector for her church.

Patricia loved to travel throughout Europe and even lived in France for a brief period. She also loved gardening, solving crossword puzzles and playing games of all kinds, including video games, board games, word games and card games. Patricia was an animal lover and cherished spending time with her beloved pets.

During these past two years, even as her health declined and her mobility became increasingly restricted, Patricia showed tremendous courage and strength. She rarely complained and was always appreciative of the care that she received. On many occasions, doctors, nurses and caregivers would remark about what an intelligent and kind woman she was.

She is survived by her nephew, Christopher Stevens, and his wife, Cynthia; her grandniece, Victoria Stevens; her niece, Michelle Bordonaro; and her cousin, Joan McGuire. Patricia was predeceased by her mother, Charlotte, father Theodore and sisters Dorothy and Margaret.

A funeral service was held on Dec. 22 at St. Joseph’s Church in Bronxville.