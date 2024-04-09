Patricia Trapasso

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Patricia “Patty” Evans Bassett Trapasso of Ossining passed away Apr. 4 at Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was 72.

Patty was born Aug. 25, 1951, in Dobbs Ferry to Henry and Kathleen Bassett. She attended Ossining public schools until 10th grade, graduating from Briarcliff High School in 1969. She went on to earn an associate’s degree in secretarial science from Bay Path Junior College in Longmeadow, Mass. in 1971. With an interest in the law that developed after many years of watching the popular television show “Perry Mason,” she took a job as a legal secretary in the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office in White Plains.

On July 26, 1975, she married Rocco J. Trapasso at St. Theresa’s Church in Briarcliff Manor, and they made their home in Ossining. They enjoyed nearly 49 years of marriage, raising their three children, Lisa, Kristin and James, on Pershing Avenue. She was a parishioner of St. Ann’s Church in Ossining. Patty’s greatest joy was her role as wife and mother, and her deep love for her family knew no bounds. She enjoyed cooking, baking, spending time with her husband and kids and delighted in watching her grandchildren, who affectionately called her “Gonies” and “GoGo,” run on the beaches of Cape Cod. She had a special place in her heart for her granddog, Ollie.

After many years spent raising her family, she returned to work full-time as an administrative assistant for Dominican Sisters Family Health Services and Archcare in Ossining, retiring after 18 years in 2018. She looked forward to many more years of love and laughter, but sadly was diagnosed with advanced stage uterine cancer in October 2020. She courageously fought it with all she had right until the very end. Her family had so much hope.

She is survived by her loving husband, Rocco; her beloved children, Lisa (Robert) Mockel of Mahopac, Kristin (Robert) Martinelli of Cortlandt Manor and James (Marie) Trapasso, also of Cortlandt Manor; her cherished grandchildren, Rocco, Dominic, Christopher, Caitlin, Jenna, Emily and Daniel; and her sister, Susan Bassett (Sally Webster) of Geneva, N.Y. She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Henry Bassett Jr. and Kenneth Bassett.

“I had a wonderful life. Thank you.” Love, Patty

A wake will be held Wednesday, Apr. 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Dorsey Funeral Home, located at 14 Emwilton Place in Ossining. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Apr. 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Ann’s Church, located at 25 Eastern Ave. in Ossining. Interment will follow at St. Augustine’s Cemetery in Ossining.