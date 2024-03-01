Pataki to Lead Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Peekskill

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Former New York State Governor and Peekskill Mayor George Pataki will lead the 35th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Peekskill on Saturday, March 9.

Pataki, 78, was installed as the parade’s Grand Marshal earlier this month during a sold-out event at The Abbey Inn & Spa.

Joining Pataki as aides will be former Peekskill Mayor Richard Jackson, Holy Spirit Church Rev. Vernon Wickremantunge, retired Peekskill Police Officer Pam Sgroi and Peekskill High School security aide Pete Peterson.

The festivities kick off March 9 with an Irish flag raising ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at Peekskill City Hall. A special parade mass will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Church of the Assumption.

Immediately after the mass, the parade will start near Assumption Church. Marchers will head down Union Ave., then South St., Division St., Main St. and James St. The reviewing stand will be located on the corner of James and Park streets.

Pataki, who was born in Peekskill and graduated from Peekskill High School, served as mayor of his native city from 1981 to 1984. He served in the Assembly and Senate in Albany from 1985 to 1994 and was elected the 53rd governor of New York in 1995, holding office for three terms.