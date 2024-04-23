Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Partisans Unable to Acknowledge Trump’s Accomplishments in Office

Which Trump policies, which brought peace and prosperity to the American people, are upsetting to Mr. Harrison in last week’s letter (“Are These Accomplishments Anything to be Proud of?).

The highest employment and lowest unemployment numbers in history, higher wages for workers, reduced Illegal immigration, NATO nations paying their share, new deals with Canada and Mexico, brokering peace deals between Israel and their neighbors, making the U.S. energy independent and having made Russia, China and North Korea behave, or was it just his tweets while being attacked daily by the Democrats, the media and falsely investigated by the FBI.

Of course, our present puppet, President Biden, has managed to crash the housing market with higher mortgage rates, opening the borders for millions of illegal immigrants that are bankrupting cities, allowed inflation increasing the cost of living for food, heating, electricity, almost deleting the strategic reserve of $26 crude oil and refusing to replenish it. Are you better off today than four years ago? We are not!

Patrick Mosman
Pleasantville

