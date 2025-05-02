Examiner Plus

Part 2: Examining Development in Mount Pleasant

Adam Stone

Mount Pleasant Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi, who defended the town’s handling of the North Kensico Avenue rezoning.

We continue our series by Mike Gold on development in Mount Pleasant with a closer look at a proposed 34-unit apartment building at 75 North Kensico Avenue in Valhalla.

Last month, we published a piece after Gold spoke one-on-one with Mount Pleasant Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi about the town’s broader development trends and philosophy.

In this new dispatch, Gold reports on residents’ concerns about the size of the 34-unit project and also cites questions surrounding the town’s approval process.

“Valhalla residents are raising alarms over the rezoning of a North Kensico Avenue property, where a four-story, 34-unit apartment building – with parking for 43 cars beneath it – is proposed on less than an acre of land, in the midst of a predominantly single-family neighborhood,” Gold’s piece begins.

Fulgenzi, for his part, pushed back against the critiques from residents. 

“We had meetings about this project for over a year. It wasn’t a secret,” Fulgenzi said.

Adam Stone

