Pardons for Most January 6 Attackers Would Serve as Justice

I am writing in response to a letter last week written by Nicholas Kuvach titled “A Pardon for January 6 Attackers Would Be an Outrage.”

Nick, you got it all wrong. A pardon for most of the January 6 protesters is what would be called justice. A majority of the J-6 protesters were peaceful and did not hurt anyone nor damage any property. I do agree those who caused extensive damage or were directly responsible for injuring police officers or others do not deserve pardons.

However, many of the people arrested were innocent patriots exercising their right to freedom of speech. The government claims they were trespassing; however, how can that be when the Capitol building is the “People’s House?” How can that be when members of the Capitol police force invited the protesters in, opening doors for them. There is video to prove this; we have all seen it.

Many innocent people have had their lives turned upside down because of a political witch hunt. One innocent that comes to mind is the Armonk teen who was identified by the high school football jacket he was wearing. The person who turned him in was none other than his own town’s police chief. Charged with trespass and sentenced to two years, is that justice?

As a retired member of law enforcement, I feel for those officers who are no longer with us, but we can’t blame anyone for their deaths. One officer suffered a heart attack the next day, that can happen to anyone, anytime. The other four I have no sympathy for; they took their own lives. They didn’t commit suicide because of the January 6 incident. These are men had been contemplating ending their lives for some time, well before J-6. The sad reality is they knew if they tied it to January 6, their families would collect death benefits. For them in that state of mind there was no better time.

No one Backs the Blue more than Donald Trump.

Eric Andreoli

Pleasantville