Packaging Reduction Legislation is Critical for State Lawmakers to Pass Now

The New York State Legislature has only a few more weeks to pass essential legislation before the end of the session on June 6.

One of these bills is the Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act, which would cut our packaging waste by 50 percent in 12 years, make the remaining packaging truly reusable or recyclable, ban a dozen of the most toxic chemicals currently used in packaging and require producers to pay to clean up their packaging waste by reimbursing municipalities and taxpayers for the collection and processing of these materials.

The votes are there in both houses but the bill needs to advance from the Codes Committee.

You can help by calling Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, chair of the Codes Committee, at 518-455-5965 (dinowiJ@nyassembly.gov) and ask him to immediately put this legislation on the agenda so it gets the vote it deserves. Then call Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins at 518-455-2585 (scousins@nysenate.gov) and Speaker Carl Heastie at 518-455-5459 (speaker@nyasssemblhy.gov) and ask them to bring this bill to the floor for a vote during this session.

Kathy Meany, President

and the Executive Committee

League of Women Voters of Westchester County