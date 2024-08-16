Oz Land Festival Scheduled for Downtown Peekskill on Saturday

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

On Saturday, Aug. 17 from 1 to 7 p.m., Antonia Arts will be holding its fourth annual Oz Land Festival on South Street in downtown Peekskill.

With more than 40 artisan and retail vendors in place, and food offerings that include local favorites such as Homestyle Desserts and 140 Kitchen and a full day’s lineup of entertainment, this is an event you will not want to miss.

Featured entertainers include storyteller Jonathan Kruk and DJ Esco. There will also be local talented singers and dancers, including acts from local dance schools Just the Place and The Dance Conservatory. The Wiz Kidz, Antonia Arts’ youth performance troupe, will make a special appearance at 2 p.m. Around 4:45 p.m., there will be a costume contest with a cash prize so don’t forget to come in costume.

At about 5:15 p.m., the Best of Festival winner announcement will be made inside The Artist Spot at 925 South St. of the Oz Land Festival’s inaugural art show. The works of art will be based on themes and images from “The Wizard of Oz.” There will be additional art vendors inside 925 South St., as well as the playing of Scarlett Antonia’s 2015 production of “The Wizard of Oz,” which had sold-out showings at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater.

At 6 p.m., the 50/50 raffle contest winner will be announced. Raffle contestants must be present at the time of the announcement to claim their cash prize.

There will also be Zumba and line dancing in the street and much more.