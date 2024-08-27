Overdose Awareness Campaigns Save Lives in Local Communities

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By Michael Leach

International Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31, is the most extensive annual campaign to end overdose. The campaign raises awareness of overdose, which has impacted every community. Too many families have lost loved ones, but this campaign and others like it can save lives.

According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, it’s estimated that 2,991 people in New York State die from opioid overdose in one year. Prescription opioids are a factor in 33 percent of opioid overdose deaths, heroin is a factor in 41 percent and synthetic opioids are involved in 73 percent of all deaths. Overall, opioids are a factor in 80 percent of all overdose deaths in the state.

Nationally, according to the CDC, there were an estimated 107,543 drug overdose deaths in the United States in 2023, a 3 percent decrease from 2022. This has been the first national annual decrease since 2018. However, synthetic opioids continue to be involved in three-quarters of all overdose deaths across the nation.

Overdose prevention campaigns work tirelessly to prevent these deaths among people of all ages. There are practical resources, tools and information that individuals, families and communities can use to increase awareness, prevent overdose and save lives.

The New York State Department of Health offers some overdose prevention and education resources. The Overdose Prevention program offers community strategies, toolkits and opioid overdose prevention resources for school settings.

One of the most recognized national awareness and prevention resources is the International Overdose Awareness Day website (www.overdoseday.com),

which provides extensive resources and ways to get involved. The National Harm Reduction Coalition offers evidence-based strategies that reduce the risk of overdose. Finally, the National Safety Council provides resources for the workplace.

It’s important to remember that overdose is preventable. Any individual or local community can increase awareness through practical approaches and effective campaigns. Begin by keeping in mind that stigma or the fear of stigma stops someone struggling with addiction from sharing their problems with friends or family. Stigma, for example, can come from individuals, family members, clinicians or the community. Begin by removing the stigma.

Moreover, you should become familiar with the facts about fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Fentanyl is commonly mixed into fake prescription drugs and illicit street drugs.

Most overdose deaths occur because of polysubstance use, which occurs when two or more drugs are taken together, whether intentionally or unintentionally. The primary risk factors associated with overdose include mixing drugs, tolerance, quality of the drug, using alone, age and physical health, mode of administration and previous non-fatal overdoses.

Also, familiarize yourself with life-saving Naloxone. In New York State, all pharmacies can dispense Naloxone to anyone without a prescription.

Most importantly, remember those we have lost to overdose and acknowledge the grief of the family left behind. Overdose affects everyone, and this should also fuel our commitment to end overdose and all of its related harms.

International Overdose Awareness Day 2024 focuses on how every individual action matters and how coming together as a community creates a decisive collective action. Overdose awareness is for everyone, for people who use drugs and those who don’t, for families who have lost loved ones, for healthcare workers, advocates and activists. These are necessary steps everyone can take to save lives, protect communities and safeguard families.

Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a healthcare professional specializing in substance use and addiction recovery. He is a certified clinical medical assistant and the public relations officer at Drug Rehab Services (www.addicted.org).