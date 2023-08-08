Out-of-Control Costs Highlights Yorktown Town Board’s Incompetence

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Costs are running over everywhere in Yorktown.

The questionable contract and award process with Competitive Carting has gotten the town sued for picking the lowest bidder, not the lowest responsible bidder. And that’s happened not once, but twice now. How much have those lawsuits cost the town?

And last week, our Town Board let us all know that the sewer project was going to cost nearly $5 million more than they had predicted. This on a project that’s already cost us millions and which will hike taxes on a slew of Yorktown’s residents.

But the board has talked about much more serious tax increases. Last year, the town estimated in the budget that they would need to raise taxes by 9 percent in 2024 just to keep the lights on.

This estimate came before the garbage contract, before our sewer costs ran over and before the recent flood. Who knows what the board will sign off on, or what they’ll cut to cover up for their mistakes.

Competitive went bankrupt in 2019 and lost a multimillion-dollar contract with the county for violating their contract. And the board still gave them the contract – because of “familiarity” with the owner, according to Councilwoman Haughwout.

Residents loudly warned the board about costs with the sewer project, and yet the board pursued an irrational tax plan to cover the costs, which failed when it collided with reality.

Residents have continually warned the board about overdevelopment, objecting most to overreach on tree clearing and encroaching on wetlands at Underhill Farm and behind Cordial Road. Here, also, the board has not listened. And when we look at the damage from the flood, it’s clear where all that water goes with our aging infrastructure and without our crucial wetlands.

Our board has neglected Yorktown, and their incompetence is costing taxpayers every day. We need new leadership. I write this to remind Yorktown that there are other options, and that Election Day is Nov. 7.

Phil Corrao

Yorktown Heights